Jordyn Woods' net worth today: A closer look at her fortune

Jordyn Woods' evolution since her early beginnings as a plus-size model and reality TV star has been remarkable. She is currently making waves in the fashion industry with her inclusive clothing line, Woods by Jordyn. This article looks at Jordyn Wood's net worth and how her diverse career made her a multi-millionaire.

Woods was previously associated with the Kardashian brand due to her close association with Kylie Jenner. Since their falling out in 2019, she has managed to carve out an independent career that continues to thrive.

Jordyn Woods' profile summary

Full name Jordyn Elizabeth Woods Nicknames Heir Jordyn Date of birth September 23, 1997 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (1.77 m/177 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns (since 2020) Parents John Woods (father) Siblings Three; brothers John Jr and Joshua, and sister Jodie Woods Profession Model, actress, socialite, reality TV star Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

What is Jordyn Woods' net worth in 2024?

The model is estimated to be worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. She earns from various income streams, including her business, brand collaborations, acting, and modelling.

Jordyn Woods' house

Woods resides in a modern rented house in Los Angeles, California, overlooking the Los Angeles Hills. She moved in May 2019.

The entrepreneur previously lived in Kylie Jenner's guest house. She was forced to move out after she had a falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family following Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal in early 2019.

Jordyn Woods' car

The model owns a Porsche Taycan. She received the German sports car from her boyfriend, basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns, in December 2021 as a Christmas gift. Taking to Instagram, Woods wrote;

I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I'm speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen!

In 2017, she was gifted a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe on her 18th birthday from her former best friend, Kylie Jenner. It is unclear if she still owns the car.

What does Jordyn Woods do for money?

Jordyn is currently building her business empire as a fashion design mogul. She has been into fashion since she was young. In her previous interview with People, she revealed that she wants to create size-inclusive fashion to ensure everyone gets what they are looking for.

Growing up, I was always like a bigger girl. I was so discouraged to go shopping all the time because I could never find any options that would fit me like everyone else and be cute. As I got into the fashion industry myself I always wanted to make sure that no matter what I did or what I worked on, it was size inclusive because I had to go through it myself.

Jordyn Woods' clothing line, Woods by Jordyn, was launched in January 2023. While giving Revolt TV hosts Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal a tour of her headquarters, she revealed she is involved in every step of production, including design.

When you're creating your own company, if you aren't hands on, then other people have excuses as to why it didn't work out. If I'm hands-on with everything, then I can know what's going on every step of the way.

The model previously owned SECNDNTRE (pronounced second nature), a size-inclusive activewear line that she launched in August 2018. In her Revolt TV interview, she said the clothing line failed because she did not fully believe in some of the pieces she released.

I think in SECNDNTUR I wasn't fully confident with some of the things that I put out. I ended up putting out something that I didn't fully believe in.

Jordyn has also worked with major fashion brands, releasing limited-edition fashion pieces that did well in the market. She had successful collaborations with SHEIN, Barney's, Kylie Cosmetics, PrettyLittleThings, and BooHoo.

Jordyn Woods' modelling career

Before venturing into design, Woods made money from modelling. She was discovered on Instagram before signing a contract with New York-based Wilhelmina Models in 2015.

She has modelled for several major brands like Addition Elle and Khloe Kardashian's Good American denim line that creates sizes 0-24. As a curvy model, Woods told BET that she aimed to promote body positivity.

My role has been organic but I love being able to help girls feel better about themselves based upon my looks, what I have to say or my choices. I'm a curvy girl, and I'm modelling — they should see that.

When she started modelling, she was not sure how the world was going to receive her as a plus-size model. She told Teen Vogue that she was surprised when people supported her new venture.

Being a curve model, I was expecting people to just bash me and say whatever they want to, but I didn't get one bad comment on the picture! I was so surprised, they were very supportive.

Jordyn Woods is a talented actress

The influencer made her television acting debut in mid-2019 after landing a role in season 2 of Freeform's Grown-ish as a student named Dee. In December 2019, she was cast for her first feature role in the thriller film Sacrifice.

In 2020, she starred in the film Trigger. In her interview with Life & Style, Jordyn opened up about her new career path as an actress, revealing that it happened naturally.

I actually believe in trying everything, and it was something that just kind of happened organically, and I tried it out, and I ended up loving it so it's just part of my story, my career path...I had no lessons, no anything. I just kind of went for it, and it paid off...It kind of came naturally to me.

Woods previously appeared on several reality television shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! and the show's spinoff, Life of Kylie.

Jordyn Woods' net worth is expected to rise as she expands her empire in the fashion and beauty industry. Her impressive growth is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

