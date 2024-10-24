The young Kaizer Chiefs player Mfundo Vilakazi recently showed off his expensive VW Golf R

The 18-year-old soccer player shared several pictures of himself on Instagram, with one where he was standing in front of his sleek car

Many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to the pictures

Amakhosi player Mfundo showed off his car. Image: @mfundo_vilakazi_12

One thing about South African football players is that they love all these expensive sports cars, and it seems like the young Amakhosi star added his name to the list.

Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi flaunts his VW Golf R

The South African young Kaizer Chief FC player Mfundo Vilakazi has made headlines again on social media after apologising for showing a middle finger to SupeSport United defender Lyle Lakay during the PSL match.

Recently, the 18-year-old showed off his expensive and sleek car, a VW Golf R, on social media. The young star posted many pictures of himself on his Instagram page alongside one of him standing in front of his Golf R and captioned them:

"Before you get one win, you gotta take a thousand losses."

See the post below:

Fans react to his pictures

Many netizens on social media flooded the midfielder's comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

chivaviro_ranga_10 commented:

"@mfundo_vilakazi_12 football brain."

cellular_jnr replied:

"Khathaza wena Obrigrado!"

inaciomiguel42 responded:

"Mercy phanda star boy."

st4r.l3b0 wrote:

"His caption say's a lot."

gotta.luv_hlale said:

"Sghubu sa Majekeje."

zachary___williams mentioned:

"Someone i look up to,OB forever."

mamellosehlabaka responded:

"Our lastborn, ohh we are proud marnn."

official_cj_rsa shared:

"Big congratulations mfana from 7 stars."

Samkelo Zwane has had limited playing time

As Briefly News reported, young Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane has played limited football this season due to the Amakhosi's struggles on the pitch.

Zwane's agent, Mike Makaab, said he has spoken to Chiefs about Zwane's limited playing time but understands if the club is unwilling to take risks as they seek consistency.

