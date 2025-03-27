Lexi van Niekerk and Mandla Hlatshwayo have reportedly broken up after being in a relationship for more than 10 years

The former Big Brother Mzansi couple is famously known for their steamy moments on Season 1 of the reality TV show

Seemingly confirming their break up, they posted cryptic and chilling messages on social media

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' stars Mandla and Lexi have broken up. Image: miindlos, van_lexi

Source: Instagram

Reality TV stars Lexi van Niekerk and Mandla Hlatshwayo are no longer together. The couple first burst into the scene when they entered Big Brother Mzansi Season 1 and have been together for more than 10 years.

Mandla Hlatshwayo makes chilling claim amid break-up with Lexi

The couple later bagged their reality show, Mandla and Lexi and have welcomed two children together.

According to ZiMoja, the former couple confirmed their break up with cryptic and chilling messages online. Mandla Hlatshwayo claimed that he almost ended up like Flabba, who was murdered by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele. It is unknown why Mandla made this reference or if it has anything to do with his relationship.

"Almost went out like Flabba. There were red flags from the start, but I am glad we gave it a shot," he reportedly wrote.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' stars Mandla and Lexi Van have broken up. Image: miindlos and van_lexi

Source: Instagram

Lexi speaks on toxic relationship with Mandla

It seems as though Lexi also has a story to tell as she alleged she was in a toxic relationship, and this happened for a very long time. She said she had walked into an era of healing after she endured gaslighting and betrayal.

"Finally, walking away from something that you thought would work out. Investing every ounce of self, hope, and belief and then getting disrespected, lied to, gaslit, and betrayed is probably the most messed up thing I have endured in a long while. But let me gather my crazy self and heal," she was quoted saying.

The couple have not posted one another in a while on social media. In the last post Mandla posted with Lexi Van, he gushed about her and said she was the love of his life, but that was in 2023.

Did Mandla and Lexi break up?

Mandla allegedly confirmed their break up to the news publication, denying that they were pulling a publicity stunt. He confirmed the breakup however, he said they would refrain from speaking much about the couple.

"Things happen. I refer, not to elaborate. It is not an attention-seeking publicity stunt."

Two years ago, Mandla opened up about being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and having to sell his home to make ends meet. The Big Brother Mzansi Season 1 winner denied ever being reckless with his prize money as he was able to renovate his mother's home.

