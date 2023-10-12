Big Brother Mzansi 2014 winner Mandla Hlatshwayo recently disclosed his journey from hitting rock bottom to reentering the entertainment industry

Despite facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he clarified that he responsibly used his BBMzansi winnings to renovate his mother's home and purchase a house for his family

Mandla is now determined to make a comeback in the showbiz world, particularly in presenting roles

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Big Brother Mzansi 2014 winner Mandla Hlatshwayo recently opened up about how he has been slowly working on getting back to the entertainment industry after hitting rock bottom.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ winner Mandla Hlatshwayo talks about hitting rock bottom. Image: @miindlos

Source: Instagram

Mandla Hlatshwayo talks about how he spent his BBMzansi money

Mandla Hlatshwayo has opened up about how he had to sacrifice his home after failing to make ends meet. The reality television star who is married to the love of his life Lexi Van said he is speaking out because he hopes to inspire someone.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the star admitted that he made some mistakes that cost him fans and jobs, but he never misused the money he won from the Big Brother show. The star revealed that he used the money to renovate his mother's house and bought a house for his family. He said:

"I have heard stories of people misspending their winnings but I feel I was responsible with my money. I was not out every night. I renovated my mom's home and bought myself a home."

Big Brother Mzansi 2014 winner Mandla Hlatshwayo on losing his home

Just like every one of us, Mandla was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The media personality said his finances took a knock during the pandemic, forcing him to sell his house and move back with his parents.

"I had no choice. I could not afford to keep the house anymore. That is one of my biggest regrets, getting rid of my home."

Mandla has been trying to get back into the showbiz industry. The star said he is ready for any presenting jobs because that's where his strength lies.

TikTok Sensation Thato Immaculate to appear on new series Magaeng

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi participant Thato Immaculate Mokoena-Mthombeni is taking giant strides in the entertainment industry.

The dancing sensation has bagged a role in a new Mzansi Magic series called Magaeng. The show will premiere in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News