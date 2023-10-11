Big Brother Mzansi ( BBM ) is returning for its 4th Season and encouraging hopeful entrants to try their luck

The show is looking for applicants who are confident to outplay other housemates like Mpho Wabadimo

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala shared with Briefly News her excitement for the new BBM season

Mzansi Magic has opened applications for the Season 4 of 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Images: @mpho_wa_badimo, @bigbromzansi, @teslim_tunde

Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) is back for Season 4 and excitedly announced on Wednesday, 11 October, that applications are opened for hopefuls who want to try their luck on being crowned Biggie's favourite housemate on Mzansi Magic.

The channel said in a statement shared with Briefly News that it is looking for the next housemate to unlock fame and a massive cash price, just like Season 3 winner Mpho Wabadimo did in 2022.

"To stand a chance to be the next winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, applicants need to be creative, memorable, and have the wit to outplay and outlast their fellow housemates," the statement read.

Eligible housemates are instructed to visit the BBM portal, submit a two-minute audition tape, and follow the steps.

Khosi Twala reflects on being the first Big Brother Titans winner

In a chat with Briefly News, the South African contestant and winner of the first-ever Big Brother Titans competition that was aired on DStv's Mzansi Magic, Khosi Twala, encouraged hopefuls to take their chances:

"I’m truly thrilled for the next big brother Mzansi housemate! It an exciting journey that leads to greener pastures. Winning or not winning, the opportunity is only as big as you make it and a great stepping stone to a whole new world."

She also reflected on her time as a housemate, regardless of being under 24-hour surveillance:

"I miss being away from reality and just living in Biggies fantasy world."

Source: Briefly News