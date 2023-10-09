Provocative performer Moonchild Sanelly has felt the pressure of being under the spotlight

The singer told her followers on Instagram that she would be going off the grid to find peace of mind

Her fans and industry colleagues stood by her decision, pledging their support during her hiatus

Moonchild Sanelly has announced she is taking a social media break to deal with her peace of mind. Images: @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Singer Moonchild Sanlley, born Sanelisiwe Twisha, has announced that she is taking a break from social media and will be unreachable by some people to reboot her system.

Moonchild Sanelly confesses to needing a social media break

The sultry performer took to her social media networks to announce that she would be hibernating. She opened up in a short note that being in the public eye was getting too much for her mental health:

"Off socials for a bit. I'm a lil overwhelmed at the moment. Prolly switching phone off for a week, I need my sanity. If it's urgent, you know who to call. IT'S A LIL TOO MUCH to be honest," Moonchild confessed.

Check out her Instagram note below:

Instagrammers support Moonchild Sanelly's social media break

Her followers and her celebrity colleagues offered words of support to the star, encouraging her to take as much time off as she needed. These were some of their comments:

@ladydu_sa reassured:

"I’m sorry my love, we are here for you."

@ammarabrown supported her decision:

'Take all the time you need love. Sending peaceful vibrations your way."

@zingah_lotj sent well wishes:

"Ube right Moon."

@zibelezbesh added:

"Ube right Sisi, sending love and hugs."

@micteeh testified:

"Trust me it works wena sisi. Wishing u all the peace and sanity."

@pontsho_mohlohlo added:

"Love you for giving yourself space. You DESERVE IT!!"

@thembisamdoda reassured:

"Love you my nana."

@masego_khanye sent her wishes:

"Get well sis."

Source: Briefly News