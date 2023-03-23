The streets of social media have not been the same without posts from South Africa's favourite media personality Dineo Ranaka

The star had taken a short break but never explained to her devout followers why she had taken the break

Taking to her social media pages, Dineo Ranaka shared a short video detailing why she had taken a short hiatus from her pages

Dineo Ranaka is one of the many outspoken social media personalities whose posts always stir up controversy online. It didn't take long for fans to notice that the star was missing on social media.

The star seemingly deleted all the posts on her page before going missing in action.

Dineo Ranaka returns to social media after short hiatus

Dineo Ranaka's return to social media is being celebrated by many. According to TimesLIVE, the star started by explaining to her followers why she had taken the break.

Ranaka said she took the time off to do self-introspection and reflect on some of the experiences she encountered in the past three years. She said:

"I have been thinking quite a lot. I’ve been thinking about ... how I’ve been feeling, my life experiences in the past three years, how it’s made me feel and how they’ve changed me.

"I’ve been in a state of stress and anxiety, just trying to figure out how I’m going to re-navigate myself from the psychological trauma ... I’ve been doing a lot reflection, soul searching, of having a deep conversation with myself. I think the solution I’ve got, it’s all giving me stress and making me anxious ... making me congested mentally."

