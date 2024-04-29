Kelly Khumalo's career is said to be in shambles due to her alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

The singer was implicated by several suspects and is said to be next to be questioned about the fateful night

It's alleged that Kelly has been blackballed by show promoters and has not been performing as a result of her alleged involvement in the case

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Kelly Khumalo has allegedly lost out on event bookings over her alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder. Images: Instagram/ kellykhumaloza and Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty images

Source: UGC

Kelly Khumalo has reportedly been losing out on shows due to being named in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Fingers pointed to the Asine hitmaker as the mastermind in the case, and she is expected to testify in court.

Kelly Khumalo career hanging by a thread

It's reported that Kelly Khumalo's life is not as perfect as she claims after several fingers pointed to her as the brains behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder in October 2014.

The Empini singer, who recently boasted about her life and flourishing career as reported by Briefly News, is said to be putting up a front.

According to ZiMoja, the singer's career is hanging by a thread after several events cancelled her appearances due to her alleged involvement in her late boyfriend/ baby daddy's killing.

It's said that her shows are few and far between, and many promoters are sceptical about booking her because of the Meyiwa case.

Briefly News reported on another festival cancelling the singer's performance due to her alleged involvement in the case, which seemingly caused a ripple effect.

The singer is expected to testify after the defence of one of the accused requested to subpoena her to answer some questions regarding the case.

Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo's career troubles

The news of Kelly's career woes is music to netizens' ears as many wait for her to finally stand trial:

Mok43623Tumelo said:

"She must be sent to prison and pay for her sins."

Talimudau was happy:

"Beautiful to watch."

livermutjokoti2 wrote:

"My worry is why is she not arrested already."

Meanwhile, some netizens aren't convinced that the singer was struggling, with some claiming her innocence:

UrbanStreetZA defended Kelly:

"She didn’t do it, man."

DjlebzitoTsm said:

"I wish you could leave her alone!"

Iebzzzza wrote:

"But she's still getting booked."

Zandie Khumalo breaks silence amid Kelly Khumalo allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zandie Khumalo's post after her sister was accused of orchestrating Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

The singer shared a cryptic message, stating that the truth was yet to come and that they were ready.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News