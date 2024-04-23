Kelly Khumalo may finally testify in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case as the defence plans to subpoena her

South Africans have questioned why she has not been called to testify, as she was present when Meyiwa was killed in 2014

The defence also intends to subpoena legendary music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala as his son Longwe Twala, was present and allegedly involved in the incident

South African singer Kelly Khumalo might finally appear in court to share her account of what happened on the night her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. This comes after the reports that the defence team intends to subpoena the singer.

Senzo Meyiwa's trial may take an interesting turn as Kelly Khumalo might be subpoenaed to testify. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Defence team in Senzo Meyiwa's trial to subpoena Kelly Khumalo

South Africans have been wondering why Kelly Khumalo has never been called to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, even though she was also in the house the day the late Bafana Bafana captain was murdered.

For those who do not know, Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong while at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014. A decade later, the murder case is still going from pillar to post and South Africans are demanding Kelly Khumalo's court appearance.

According to The South African, the defence lawyer for accused 2 advocate Thulani Mngomezulu revealed that Kelly Khumalo and the legendary music producer Longwe Twala will be subpoenaed to testify in the murder trial. Per the report, Mngomezulu made the revelation while cross-examining Sergeant Batho Mogola.

Why is Chicco Twala being subpoenaed to testify in the case?

Chicco Twala is believed to have played a major role in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. According to several reports on social media, Twala was one of the first people that Kelly Khumalo called after the incident.

Many also speculate that Chicco Twala's son Longwe Twala who was in the house when the incident happened was the one who pulled the trigger and killed Meyiwa during an altercation.

Watch the video below:

Kelly Khumalo accused of organising hit on Senzo Meyiwa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The award-winning singer's name popped up again after she was named as the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's death.

Kelly Khumalo never catches a break, especially when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes. The star found her name charting social media trends following a recent testimony that pointed fingers at her as the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's death.

