Kelly Khumalo is trending due to a new testimony implicating her in Senzo Meyiwa's murder, with accused individuals stating she hired them for the job

Social media is divided, with some calling for her arrest and others questioning her motive, as she had nothing to gain from his death

The testimony's admissibility in court has sparked debate about the case's progress and the role of others involved

Kelly Khumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The award-winning singer's name popped up again after she was named as the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's death.

Kelly Khumalo has been named as the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's death. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo implicated in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Kelly Khumalo never catches a break, especially when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes. The star found her name charting social media trends following a recent testimony that pointed fingers at her as the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's death.

According to a confession by two of the accused Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, Kelly Khumalo wanted Senzo dead and she hired them to do the job. The court judged that the confession was admissible. A video of the testimony was shared on social media by a user with the handle @Sentletse.

In the video, one of the accused revealed that he was briefed that the person who was to be killed was Senzo Meyiwa and his baby mama Kelly Khumalo was going to pay for the job. He also narrated how they organised the hit down to the day of the murder.

"I was briefed that the person to be eliminated or killed was Senzo Meyiwa and the matter was initiated by Kelly Khumalo who was going to make a payment for the job."

Mzansi weighs in on the new testimony

Social media users are divided over the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Some are calling for Kelly Khumalo's immediate arrest, while others think she had no motive to kill her baby daddy because she had nothing to benefit from it.

@molefe32989224 said:

"I'm still waiting 4 all people who were in the house to be arrested and appear b4 court."

@Ntobe_wezimbali added:

"Baloyi’s strategy is taking long for her to get arrested. she should be joining them there in the bench. But let’s wait i believe Baloyi will give us victory."

@YYJP1118 commented:

"I’m curious about Kelly’s motive if indeed she ordered the hit. What does she stand to gain- hopefully this will become clear."

@Sandiso__N said:

"This thing really doesn't add up, how can a mother of 2 month child at that time buy hitmen to kill the father of her child!, I strongly believe they're using her to hide really people behind this but something doesn't really add up here."

