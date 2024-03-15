The murder suspects in Senzo Meyiwa's trial are said to have implicated Kelly Khumalo

It's alleged that the confessions were accepted and will be tried and tested in court

As the trial proceeds, it's revealed that new witnesses will be called, and Kelly's account will be further scrutinised

The court has ruled that the confessions linking Kelly Khumalo to Senzo Meyiwa's killing are admissible. Images: kellykhumaloza, senzomeyiwa

Source: Instagram

It's alleged that two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have implicated Kelly Khumalo. Having maintained her innocence, the accused pointed to the singer as the brains behind the operation to have her late boyfriend killed, and the court ruled their confessions admissible.

Kelly Khumalo implicated in Senzo Meyiwa murder

The accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder are said to have pointed fingers at Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind her late boyfriend's killing.

This was after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reportedly ruled that the confessions made by Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi were voluntary and not coerced, as previously stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Moreover, according to SowetanLIVE, the court further ruled that the statements made by the men were admissible and would be tested in court.

Kelly and her family have, over the years, maintained her innocence and claimed she had no involvement in the decade-long murder mystery.

However, after bombshell revelations that the Asine hitmaker had ties with the suspects poked holes in her claims of innocence. It was revealed that Kelly had multiple cell phones that linked her to the suspects, as well as the texts she reportedly sent to her sister, Zandi.

What you need to know about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Senzo Meyiwa was killed on 26 October 2014 in an alleged home invasion gone wrong

Kelly Khumalo, his girlfriend at the time, was accused of being the one who ordered the hit

It was alleged in an affidavit that the Orlando Pirates goalie's murder was a contract killing

Kelly reportedly visited a sangoma for a cleansing after the murder took place

Senzo's brother defended Kelly, saying she had nothing to do with his brother's murder

Senzo Meyiwa's murder accused loses family member

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed that one of the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder reportedly lost his sister.

Mthokozisi Maphisa's sister, Nqobile, is said to have taken her life and that of her unborn child.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News