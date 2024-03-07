The sister to Senzo Meyiwa's murder suspects has reportedly died

Mthokozisi Maphisa's sister, Nqobile, is said to have taken her life and that of her unborn child

Briefly News spoke to an expert psychologist about suicide and how people with a mental illness may perceive life and certain situations

Nqobile Maphisa, the sister to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder accused, Mthokozisi Maphisa reportedly passed away. Images: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The sister of one of Senzo Meyiwa's murder suspects has reportedly passed away. Mthokozisi Maphisa's pregnant sister, Nqobile Maphisa, allegedly took her life and left her family in deep pain and without answers.

Mthokozisi Maphisa's sister passes away

It has been reported that the sister of Mthokozisi Maphisa has tragically passed away after taking her life.

This is as Senzo Meyiwa's trial continues to drag, where Mthokazisi stands as one of the accused suspects in the nearly decade-long murder mystery.

According to ZiMoja, Nqobile Maphisa was seven months pregnant when she reportedly took her life on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, after ingesting rat poison.

The publication's source revealed that Nqobile appeared normal in the days leading to her death, happy, in fact, as she was looking forward to being a mother.

Moreover, the source dismissed speculations that Mthokozisi's trial had anything to do with Nqobile taking her life, though the motive remains unknown.

Speaking to psychologist and relationship expert, Penny Holburn, she told Briefly News that people who don't have a mental illness don't see life or situations like those who are:

"When people commit suicide, it is usually because they have a mental illness - which tends to be major depressive illness or psychosis. They can also be people who perceive their current circumstances as unbearable and don’t see a way out of it.

"Many of us would be horrified at taking our life and the life of an unborn child. However, there are people who are mentally ill or in such desperate straits that dying is better than the pain they are currently enduring.

"People will make all sorts of suggestions around why the person didn’t get help or turn to someone. However, in their mind, dying would solve her problems.

People who are sane and see options and opportunities in their lives tend to not understand this. But life for some people is like being in a black hole they cannot get out of."

What you need to know about Senzo Meyiwa's trial

Senzo Meyiwa was killed on 26 October 2014 in an alleged home invasion gone wrong

Kelly Khumalo, Senzo's girlfriend at the time, was accused of being the mastermind behind his murder

According to an affidavit, the Orlando Pirates goalie's murder was a contract killing

Kelly allegedly had a cleansing after allegedly ordering the hit on her then-boyfriend

Senzo's brother defended the singer, saying she had nothing to do with his brother's murder and that the real killer was being protected

Zandie Khumalo stands by her sister amid murder trial

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zandie Khumalo's letter to her sister, Kelly, amid the allegations that she was involved in Senzo Meyiwa's killing.

Zandie expressed that she would stand by Kelly every step of the way, also saying Senzo was watching over her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News