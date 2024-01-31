Kelly Khumalo has posted a cryptic video on her Instagram account by posting a video of her singing a church hymn

The singer whose name has been dragged through the mud in court during the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has broken her silence

Netizens were divided by this, and many slammed Kelly Khumalo while some of her fans sympathised with her

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw Kelly Khumalo's name getting dragged through the mud. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo had a few things to get off her chest after her name was tarnished in court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Kelly sends a cryptic message in a video

Breaking her silence on Instagram, Kelly Khumalo posted a video of her singing a church hymn. The song speaks about people confessing to their sins when they meet God.

The Esiphambwaneni singer was accused of being the one who killed Senzo Meyiwa by paying off hitmen. This was revealed in an affidavit compiled by Brigadier Bongani Gininda, who said Kelly ordered the hit.

After almost a week of seeing nasty comments being said to her, Kelly finally said something, indirectly.

Gininda says Kelly was in contact with the accused men

In his affidavit, the investigator made a number of accusations regarding Kelly Khumalo. He accused Kelly of being in contact with some of the accused, the other having an alleged picture of the money used to pay off the hitmen on her cellphone.

Journalist Chriselda Lewis quoted the affidavit:

'There is no reasonable explanation why she would be in contact with her boyfriend's killer. It is clear that she hated him. She meant killing him. A photo of money which was found in accused 3, Carlos Mncube was also found on Kelly Khumalo's phone - according to this statement from Gininda."

Mzansi reacts to Kelly's video

Netizens filled Kelly's comments section with unsavoury comments regarding Senzo's murder.

siphomasango asked:

"How do you sleep at night after [allegedly] buying people to kill the father of your child?"

iam_nikiwe' asked:

"My question is, are the accusations true?"

manwere said:

"Enjoy your time outside, your time is coming."

Others were very sympathetic to Kelly.

nkaginare commented:

"Loyalty....I am loyal to you Kelly. I'd say to you, this too shall pass. Hang in there baby girl. Regardless of the outcome, it will pass"

tumi_flames replied:

"I can’t wait for you to clear your name Kelly!!! Yhu you’ve been through the most."

msindos1 said:

"You are such a strong woman, I wonder where you get this from. Your strength is so visible. Keep going girl. It’s gonna get messier. Prayer must be your best friend."

Kelly Khumalo's visit to a witch doctor

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo reportedly visited a witch doctor for cleansing shortly after Meyiwa's death. This was said to be a step also taken by the other accused men.

Despite the accusations building against Khumalo, fans are still adamant about defending Khumalo, questioning the motive and expressing disbelief in her involvement.

