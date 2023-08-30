The new shocking details in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have left South African social media users split

According to the new details shared in court, Senzo Meyiwa reportedly died five minutes after being shot

This has caused a buzz on social media with some fans calling for Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's arrest while others are defending them

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial recently took another shocking turn following reports that the late Bafana Bafana star died while still at the Khumalo home, despite statements that he was declared dead at the hospital.

SA has defended Zandie and Kelly Khumalo amid new reports it the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: Getty Images and Twitter

Source: UGC

New details in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial shock Mzansi

It seems the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial unearths shocking details each week. From reports that Kelly Khumalo continued driving Senzo Meyiwa's car after his death to Tumelo Madlala rubbishing the singer's statement in court.

Dr Johannes Steenekamp who took the stand as a new state witness told the court that Senzo Meyiwa died from internal bleeding. When questioned about how long he thinks the footballer survived after being shot he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"In this case, I do not think so because of the mechanism of death which I explained as possibly the blood loss… he probably would have survived seconds or minutes but definitely not hours."

Mzansi defends Kelly and Zandie Khumalo

Steenekamp's testimony left Mzansi divided. Some are calling for the immediate arrest of Zandie and Kelly Khumalo because they "lied under oath" that Senzo was alive on the way to the hospital.

Responding to a tweet by @joy_zelda, fans said the Khumalos are not medical practitioners, so maybe they did not know that Senzo had passed away when they rushed him to the hospital.

@Precept_M said:

"Did they have the authority to certify Senzo dead?"

@lesmorgp added:

"Only doctors can declare him dead. Secondly, the nurses didn’t want to break the news and consequently took him through emergency. No issues with their lay perspective from me."

@Proudly012

"All those people don't have the authority to declare him dead. They don't even understand anything. Zandi testified that Senzo was cold and another witness said he was heavy. And you know what that means."

Senzo Meyiwa: Kelly Khumalo receives lifeline from Sifiso Meyiwa: “She would never have planned Senzo’s murder"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, has handed Kelly Khumalo a lifeline amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

In an interview with eNCA, he said he did not believe that Kelly Khumalo would have planned to kill Senzo because she loved him but was sure that she knew exactly what happened in the house on the night of death:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News