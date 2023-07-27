An unexpected bombshell was dropped in the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria High Court

Investigative officer Colonel Lambertus Styne revealed that Kelly Khumalo shared two calls with one of the accused

South Africans did not see the twist coming and have questioned what the calls were about

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - The state's fourth witness made a bombshell revelation on the witness stand of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

An investigating officer has revealed that Kellly Khumalo and one of the accused exchanged phone calls before Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Colonel Lambertus Styne testified on Thursday, 27 July, that Kelly Khumalo was called twice by one of the men accused of killing her then-boyfriend, TimesLIVE reported.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

The people who were in the house claimed that intruders broke into the house demanding cellphones and money. The Bafana Bafana soccer star was allegedly fatally shot in an ensuing scuffle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Styne is an analyst and investigative officer in the national cold case investigation unit. He was approached to profile all the targets and suspects identified by the murder's investigating team.

Cop connects Kelly Khumalo to Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

Styne told the court that with the help of cellphone records, he had established that Khumalo and accused number 5 Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli shared phone calls on two occasions.

According to the data Styne received, the first call was on 2 August 2015 at about 10 pm. The officer determined that Khumalo was connected to a transmission tower in Kimberly, and the call lasted about two minutes.

The second call was only days before Meyiwa was murdered on 15 October 2014. The call lasted about 98 seconds, IOL reported.

South Africans floored by Senzo Meyiwa trail bombshell

Below are some comments:

@Proudly012 questioned:

"How excatly does Kelly know accused no 5?"

@HamiltonKhadebe speculated:

"This is the reason why Adv Baloyi said they won't call her to testify because she going to be arrested as the mastermind."

@sihlehmbonambi added:

"Yoh this not is not gonna and well, batong."

@GovernorLebz said:

"Surely this case should be put to bed at this point, we all know the truth."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Neighbour tells court soccer star’s final moments before doctors declared him dead

Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is progressing swiftly in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the state's third witness has taken the stand.

The beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house, on 26 October 2014.

One of Khumalo's neighbours, Nthabiseng Mokete, revealed her version of Meyiwa's final moment. According to Mokete's statement on 27 October 2014, the soccer player was already dead when he was loaded into Khumalo's car and driven to the hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News