Zandie Khumalo gave a statement to a policewoman on the night Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in Volsoorus

In it Zandie questioned why her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, ran away from the house instead of protecting her

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial started afresh when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new judge

Zandie Khumalo, who was dating Longwe Twala at the time, was left puzzled after he left her in the house and ran away for his life.

Zandie was cross-examined this week at the Pretoria High Court as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial started afresh. Image: @zandie_khumalo

Zandie Khumalo was left confused after Longwe Twala ran away from the house and left her behind

According to News24, Zandie gave a statement to Warrant Officer Skeenkamp after the shooting.

In the statement, which was read out in court by Zithulele Nxumalo, Zandie said she expected Longwe, who was her then-boyfriend at the time, to stay behind and protect her instead of running away.

"It was a surprise that my boyfriend left the house without protecting me as his girlfriend. I have never asked him about the incident until this day."

Netizens dissect the court proceedings and question Longwe's actions

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial started afresh with a new judge being appointed. Netizens discussed Zandie Khumalo's version of events and questioned why Longwe Twala ran away.

Many people are poking holes in all of the witness statements and just calling for the slain goalie to get justice eight years later.

"OK let's say Longwe pushed the suspect with a gun, how did Longwe get pass the second suspect? So both suspects were in the kitchen armed. How did Longwe manage to open the closed door behind the second suspect? Why Senzo wanted to leave after Longwe arrived?"

"The family should just tell the state to close this case...This is more painful than his death! There will never be justice for Meyiwa family. Close the case and let Senzo's soul RIP."

Netizens reckons that Senzo would have been live if he had not dated Kelly Khumalo

Briefly News previously reported that netizens blamed Senzo Meyiwa's relationship with Kelly Khumalo for his death.

@MakwelaTlou said Senzo Meyiwa made the deadly mistake of allegedly cheating on his wife, Mandisa Meyiwa.

