Zandile Khumalo, Kelly Khumalo's sister, had an explosive interview with eNCA about the night of Senzo Meyiwa's death

Zandile Khumalo shared details about Senzo Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize, as she speculated about her involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Senzo Meyiwa's killing has had many Mzansi netizens debating who could have had a motive and most had been focused on Kelly Khumalo until now

Senzo Meyiwa's murder is a hot topic as there have been many speculations surrounding his death. Most have been clamouring for Kelly Khumalo to be the main suspect, but a recent interview with the singer Zandie Khumalo may have turned the tables.

Zandie Khumalo's explosive interview on eNCA has brought attention to Senzo Meyiwa's ex Mandisa Mhkize as a possible suspect. Image: Instagram/mandisamkhize01/ zandie_khumalo_gumede/kellykhumaloza

The public opinion court has set its sights on Kelly Khumalo as responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's fatal shooting. Zandie Khumalo went on National TV recently to share more details about the night that soccer star Senzo Meyiwa died.

Zandie Khumalo points a finger at Mandisa Mkhize in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's shooting

In the interview with eNCA, Zandile Khumalo said that Senzo Meyiwa planned to take on a second wife after his first, Mandisa Mkhize. Zandile says that on the night of the shooting, Mthokozisi Twala was present because he was a representative for the lobola negotiations.

ZAlebs reports that Zandile says no one has investigated Mandisa Mkhize even though Senzo Meyiwa's mother said she wanted to get rid of Kelly and Senzo's relationship by any means possible. She said:

"We have done the lie detector test and everything, but no one has looked at Mandisa. Why is she not being investigated? Not so long ago, Senzo’s mother said on TV that she tried by all means to end their relationship. She even went as far as getting muthi.”

Zandile has continued to spread the message that Mandisa Mkhize must be investigated. The singer has shared several posts encouraging netizens to suspect Mandisa.

Mzansi divided between Kelly Khumalo and Mandisa Mkhize

Zandile Khumalo's interview was an immediate trending topic on Twitter. While many remain firm in their belief that Kelly Khumalo's murder, most have now turned their attention to what Zandile said about Mandisa.

Netizens split between those who think what Zandile said about Mandisa makes sense. There's also a camp that feels sorry for Mandisa Mkhize.

@JM_Lebea commented:

"For me, this interview is meant to shift all the energy from the people inside the house, to Mandisa and the Meyiwa family. #eNCA "

@lungidosh commented:

"The Khumalo sisters continue to hurt Mandisa and the Meyiwa family.Such BS #ZandieKhumalo"

@drdwing commented:

"I'm happy that Zandile Khumalo finally spoke on Senzo Meyiwa's trial. Now they must fetch Mandisa and gogo for interrogation."

@jra_mr commented:

"What if, I mean what if Mandisa Meyiwa is actually the mastermind? Why are the investigating officers not exploring this possibility? Yes, we all want the truth, so all avenues must be explored. #zandiekhumalo"

@drdwing commented:

"Media is only attacking Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa's case because she's a brand but no one is questioning Mandisa ( Senzo's wife)."

@Somnandi81 commented:

"So the Meyiwas and Mandisa killed Senzo and left all the others in that house. Then asked them to clean the blood in that house. Then told Kelly to call Chicco and not the police and paramedics. Shall I go on‍?"

@Ntsumi_lo commented:

"No one will question Mandisa because they wish Kelly Khumalo was the one who died that day! Senzo Meyiwa's brother is constantly trying to point at Kelly as the killer, he even dropped Gerrie Nel when he did not get what he wanted. The wrong person died that day."

"The nerve of these Khumalo girls": Zandie wants Meyiwa's wife to be a suspect

Briefly News previously reported that Zandile Khumalo has called for Senzo Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize, to be investigated. The late Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down in 2014, and Kelly Khumalo's sister decided to open up about the fateful night after a whopping eight years.

Before her exclusive interview, Zandie took to her timeline to question why the slain soccer star's wife has not been questioned for his murder after he died at a girlfriend's house.

