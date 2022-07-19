Zandie Khumalo wants Senzo Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize, to be investigated for the 2014 murder of the late Orlando Pirates goalie

The soccer star was gunned down at his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo's house eight years ago but Zandie decided to open up about his murder on Monday, 18 July

South African took to the timeline to share mixed reactions on Zandie's comments after she alleged that Mandisa has not been questioned for her hubby's death

Zandile Khumalo has called for Senzo Meyiwa's sife, Mandisa Mkhize, to be investigated. The late Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down in 2014 and Kelly Khumalo's sister decide to open up about the fateful night after a whopping eight years.

Zandie Khumalo called for Senzo Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize to be investigated for his murder. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, @mandisamkhize01

Source: Instagram

Before her exclusive interview, Zandie took to her timeline to question why the slain soccer star's wife has not been questioned for his murder after he died at a girlfriend's house.

The South African reports that Zandie took to Instagram and shared that Mandisa Mkhize should be considered a suspect so that the investigation will determine whether she's guilty or not.

During her interview with eNCA, she asked why Mandisa's phone was not taken by the police after the fateful night. South Africans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the singer's remarks.

@BulairM wrote:

"So uMandisa sent people to Kelly's house to kill Kelly with a gun brought by Longwe Twala."

@phuphu_lenyoni commented:

"Kelly Khumalo: 'Senzo died in my arms, his lips started turning blue'..... then on Netflix Tumelo recently said: 'Kelly drove us to hospital, Senzo died in my arms.... today Zandie: 'Senzo died in my arms, I was the one putting pressure on the wound'."

@EricanSA said:

"#ZandieKhumalo wants #SenzoMeyiwa’s wife investigated, the nerve of these Khumalo girls."

@DimpledRega wrote:

"Senzo died in everyone’s arms, everyone was putting pressure on the wound."

@drdwing added:

"Yes bring Mandisa also. She once attacked Kelly Khumalo. She was angry."

Zandie Khumalo opens up about Senzo Meyiwa's death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about the fateful night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Kelly Khumalo's sister gave her first public interview since the trial of the late Orlando Pirates goalie started.

Zandile was in the house with her sister when the Bafana Bafana star was fatally shot at their mother's house. The soccer player is Kelly's baby daddy. No one has been convicted of his murder even though Kelly, Zandie and a couple of others were present when he was gunned down.

In a snippet of the interview that eNCA shared, Zandile shared that Kelly Khumalo and some of the people who arrived on the night of the incident moved Senzo's body from the crime scene to the car. She further said that she's the one who sat with Senzo at the back of the vehicle while on their way to hospital.

