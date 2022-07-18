Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has given her first public interview since the fatal shooting of Senzo Meyiwa at her mother's house a couple of years back

As the trial of the her sister Kelly Khumalo's baby daddy's murder continues, Zandile opened up about what transpired on the night in question

In a snippet of her interview with eNCA, she shared that she's the one who was putting pressure on the late goalkeeper's gunshot wound when they were on their way to hospital

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about the fateful night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Kelly Khumalo's sister gave her first public interview since the trial of the late Orlando Pirates goalie started.

Kelly Khumalo;s sister Zandie Khumalo has done her first public interview since the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandile was in the house with her sister when the Bafana Bafana star was fatally shot at their mother's house. The soccer player is Kelly's baby daddy. No one has been convicted of his murder even though Kelly, Zandie and a couple of others were present when he was gunned down.

In a snippet of the interview that eNCA shared, Zandile Khumalo shared that Kelly Khumalo and some of the people who arrived on the night of the incident moved Senzo's body from the crime scene to the car. She further said that she's the one who sat with Senzo at the back of the vehicle while on their way to hospital.

"I was putting pressure on the wound... I could feel his body getting cold."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When asked about the crime scene being tampered with, the singer said:

"By the time we arrived back from hospital, the house was packed. What do they mean when they say the crime scene was tampered with," adding that cops were all over the house when they returned from hospital.

The full interview will air on South Africa Tonight after 6pm, according to the news channel.

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Khumalo not impressed by advocate Teffo's withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa case

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Gumede has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo after he announced his withdrawal from the much-publicised Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The reality TV star's sister, who is also a singer, took to her timeline to pen a lengthy post about how disappointed she is that adv Teffo is no longer representing the accused in the murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo, her sister and Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, were among the people who were inside the home in which the late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot in. He was gunned down in 2014, but no one has been convicted of his murder even though his baby mama and her family were present when the incident took place.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News