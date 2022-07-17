Following the passing of ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the late politician's family home

Ramaphosa was joined by fellow comrades and expressed his sadness at Duarte's tragic death

The office of the President has also announced a special category two funeral to be held for her just a few hours after her passing

JOHANNESBURG- Jesse Duarte may have been small in stature but she was definitely a leading force in the ANC- That's how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the late ANC deputy secretary general.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid his respects to the late ANC deputy secretary general, Jesse Duarte. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The politician's sudden passing sent a wave of grief across Mzansi as supporters of the ruling party bid farewell to one of the organisation's most prominent woman leaders.

In a video shared by The Presidency, Ramaphosa met with comrades outside Duarte's home. The sombre meeting was not short of a few smiles as Ramaphosa exchanged niceties with members.

The Presidency announced that Duarte would be laid to rest on Sunday evening, just a few short hours after her death. While the politician's 'speedy' burial may come as a surprise to some, it's actually typical to bury someone of the Islamic faith on the day of their passing.

Taking to the comments section, many social media users were unfortunately very disappointed to witness the jolly spirits of President Ramaphosa and his entourage in the clip.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

@Rrrrrraaah said:

"You would swear its not a death, too jovial."

@DanielTkgaphola said:

"May Jessie Duarte rest in peace but she left South Africa in pieces. As part of the top six she kept quite when the country was raveged by the Guptas under Zuma administration,must we glorify her now that she dead,she was more interested in enriching her family."

@ZakiMathebula said:

"They use xitshangana (Tsonga) and Panyaza seem so lost in the language. Paul he was like let me speak to him so they can not hear what we saying."

"Worst time to lose her": ANC deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte dies at 68

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that the ANC's deputy secretary general, Jesse Duarte has died. The party confirmed the tragic news this morning, sharing that the ailing 68-year-old had been receiving medical attention since November last year.

In a public statement, the party says Duarte passed after an 8 month-long battle with cancer.

