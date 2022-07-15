Tumi Tladi's family, industry friends and fans gathered on Friday to bid farewell to the rapper, who passed away on Sunday

The star, who passed away at the age of 30, sent shockwaves across Mzansi when he died

Stars such as Silkour and his manager Siyanda Ntshanga attended the memorial service in Joburg

The late rapper Tumi Tladi was remembered at an emotional memorial service on Friday. Fans, friends and family gathered at the Rivers Church in Sandton to bid farewell to their fav.

Tumi Tladi's life was remembered at his memorial service in Johannesburg. Image: @tumitladi

Source: Instagram

Tladi passed away on Sunday after posting a cryptic post that got his followers talking. His family later issued a statement confirming that the star had passed on.

His memorial service was attended by industry heavyweights such as Silkour, who was among the speakers. According to TimesLIVE, Silkour stressed Tumi's contribution to the music industry. He said:

"There's no question that Tumi's life was dedicated to creating, movement and broadcasting it."

The late rapper's manager Siyanda Ntshanga revealed that the star was set to sign to Def Jam Africa. He, however, shared good news with Tumi Tladi's fans by revealing that he will be dropping new music from the rapper despite his death. He added:

"Thank you to everybody who has ever done a single thing for the broer. He was signing with Def Jam this week, there was a world tour ... Broer had it, all he wanted to do was share his music with you guys ... I told him he's going to trend, but not like this."

