Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi does not want anything to do with the Mpisane family

The famous DJ pulled a shocker when she alleged that the Royal AM chairman physically abused her when they were still together

Sithelo reportedly blocked her former bestie Sbahle Mpisane on Instagram following the accusations

Sithelo Shozi is not backing down with her accusations against Andile Mpisane. The stunner pulled a shocker when she revealed that all was not rosy when she was with Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo took to her Instagram stories to share that the rapper and soccer star used to beat her to a pulp in front of his family and no one did anything about it. She even said that Andile physically assaulted her while she was pregnant.

The DJ's revelations caused a buzz on social media, especially when Shauwn Mkhize refuted the claims in a statement. Many other issues have been popping up, from a protection order against Sithelo to Andile allegedly demanding DNA tests of the children.

According to Zalebs, Andile's sister Sbahle Mpisane broke her silence on the issue, revealing that Sithelo blocked her on social media. The fitness bunny made the revelation during an Instagram live.

Per the publication, a fan asked the fitness bunny if she had unfollowed Sithelo. Sbahle Mpisane told her followers that her former BFF blocked her because of the ongoing drama and the abuse allegations against her brother.

