Minnie Dlamini is an unproblematic queen who has kept her name clean from social media beef and dramas all these years

The Homeground presenter had peeps thinking she has beef with reality television star Shauwn Mkhize after a recent video

The clip was posted by the flamboyant businesswoman who was giving fans a summary of an event she attended

Social media users have suggested that Minnie Dlamini may have beef with reality television star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, known popularly as MaMkhize.

Social media users have shared thoughts on the viral video of Minnie Dlamini and Shauwn Mkhize. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @minniedlamini

The star's feelings towards the flamboyant businesswoman came under scrutiny from social media users who alleged that the seasoned media personality gave MaMkhize an evil look.

It all started when MaMkhize headed to her Instagram page to share a video of how her fun-filled weekend went down. In the video, the star could be seen interacting with different celebs at an event.

According to ZAlebs, the moment that caught many's attention was when MaMkhize and actress Pearl Thusi were spotted having a conversation with Minnie present. Per the publication, the Queen Sono star displayed her usual Pearl Thusi jovial mood while Minnie looked bored and seemed to be giving MaMkhize the 'evil look'.

Fans took to the comments section to dish out their thoughts on the star's look.

@iammgwezane wrote"

"Is it me or uminnie ai let me thul."

@a_mmy_m added:

"Haibo uMinnie sana. ."

@lee__nxumalo noted:

"It’s the way @minniedlamini is looking at her for me ."

Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba end decade long rivalry, "Bless you queen": Mzansi here for the love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba are letting go of the past and showing each other love. The two stars have never publicly attacked each other, but they have not been BFFs either, despite working together once.

Minnie recently headed to Instagram to reminisce about how her career began years ago. The star posted a throwback video and wrote a lengthy caption. She tagged her LIVE Amp co-hosts Bonang and Sizwe Dhlomo, giving them shoutouts. She wrote:

"@bonang_m @sizwedhlomo were consummate professionals and I knew that I needed to work extra hard to be worthy of being on that LIVE stage with them."

