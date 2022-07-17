The African National Congress has confirmed the passing of its Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte

The respected politician had been on medical leave since November last year due to her ailing condition

It's reported the 68-year-old died following a lengthy battle with cancer and fellow politicians have expressed their condolences

JOHANNESBURG- The ANC's deputy secretary general, Jesse Duarte has died. The party confirmed the tragic news this morning, sharing that the ailing 68-year-old had been receiving medical attention since November last year.

In a public statement, the party says Duarte passed after an 8 month-long battle with cancer. The influential politician has been described as:

"A dedicated activist who strived for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa."

Opening up about his comrade's passing, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told EWN that her death could not have come at a worse time for the party.

The veteran politicians had worked closely alongside one another between 2012 and 2017 when Duarte was the deputy secretary general, and he was the secretary general.

"We need her more than ever before. She is a fighter, she stands for what she believes. The ANC is going through a difficult patch and now it's worse," Mantashe told the publication.

Source: Briefly News