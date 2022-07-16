Two men aged 22 and 24 were arrested in connection with a brutal farm attack that left seven people dead

A farmer found the bodies of the workers on the farm on Friday, the motive for the attack is not known at this point

The two suspects were arrested following the police's call for anyone to come forward with information and massive mobilisation of resources

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two suspects in the latest mass shooting. Seven bodies were discovered on Friday at a farm in Kestell.

A farmer made the gruesome discovery of the bodies of the farm workers. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass murder in the Free State.

Source: Facebook

Two men aged between 22 and 24 were taken into custody near Bohlokong township on Saturday morning. Two firearms, a shotgun and a pellet gun which were stolen from the farm during the attack were recovered.

Police believe that it is possible that one of the weapons was used in the attack.

The police issued a call for anyone with information to come forward, this approach was evidently successful and led to the arrest of the two suspects according to SABC News.

EWN reported that Provincial Commissioner Lt General Baile Motswenyane promised to mobilise the maximum amount of resources in order to bring justice to the victims.

Farmer, 76, allegedly murdered, wife restrained in Mpumalanga, SA in disbelief

Earlier, Briefly News reported that an elderly farmer was brutally murdered after reluctantly opening his farmhouse to a group of men on Sunday, rocking the community of Welgelvoden in Mpumalanga.

Gustav Rappard, 76, had agreed to sell animal feed to the unknown assailants, who attacked and strangled him to death, according to a TimesLIVE report. After the killing, the armed suspects made their way into the house and restrained his wife.

They ransacked the residence, where they found nothing except the couple's cell phones. Mpumalanga police have embarked on a search for at least six suspects.

"[The attack comes after] the deceased's wife alerted him to the presence of the group, who claimed they were interested in buying grass bales. He explained he couldn't help them since it was a Sunday," said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

