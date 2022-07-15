Four armed suspects allegedly orchestrated random shootings leaving five people dead in Alexandra

A team of various police units have been assembled to find the suspects that killed people throughout the area

A man was arrested with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and he is currently being profiled

ALEXANDRA - Police are investigating five cases of murder and five attempted murders following a string of shootings in Johannesburg on Thursday, 14 July. Four armed suspects allegedly orchestrated the random shootings.

Five people were shot dead at several locations throughout the area, and a team of various police units have been assembled to find the suspects. SAPS Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE that the shooters also robbed some of the victims of their shoes and cellphones.

He said the suspects first attacked people in a Toyota Etios on Fourth Avenue and Selborne Street. Masondo said some of the victims were taken to hospitals for further medical treatment. The last shooting claimed two lives at Sixth Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Police are also investigating cases of armed robberies.

A man was arrested with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is being profiled to establish if he is linked to the killings. According to eNCA, the taxi industry was outraged by the incident and blockaded the road leading up to the police station. Some of the members were allegedly caught up in the middle of the shooting and want the matter to be addressed.

The string of shootings leaves South Africans outraged:

@MsAfrolicious said:

“@GovernmentZA what you've to say about this high rate of senseless killings every flippen bloody day!”

@Thendo_Khae_ wrote:

“Our beloved country.”

@TrevorT36063137 commented:

“Now SAPS seem to think it is bad what about the farm attacks.”

@4mza1 added:

“Again.”

