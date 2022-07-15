A 32-year-old Alex FM DJ has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot while walking on the road in Alexandra on Thursday night

Joshua Mbatha and two of his colleagues had just knocked off from work when three unknown gunmen accosted them and robbed them of their phones and shoes

The community radio station's listeners sent heartfelt condolences to the late DJ Jorontinah's family after the station shared that they were with his family at the clinic he passed away in

An Alex FM DJ has been fatally shot while walking on the street with his colleagues in Alexandra, Johannesburg on Thursday night, 14 July.

Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha was fatally shot during a robbery in Alexandra. Image: Alex FM 89.1

The community radio station's music manager, Joshua Mbatha, had just knocked off from work when three gunmen ambushed him and his two colleagues.

eNCA reports that Mbatha, who was also known as DJ Jorontinah, succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane Clinic around 9pm. The three gunmen robbed them of their cellphones and shoes before shooting randomly. DJ Jorontinah, 32, was unfortunately shot in the chest.

The station also took to Facebook to issue a statement following the unfortunate incident. Chairperson of Alex FM, Isaac Mangena, shared that they were with Mbatha's father and other family members at the clinic.

The station's listeners took to the station's comment section to send their condolences to Mbatha's family and friends.

Patrick J. Banda commented:

"May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant his loved ones peace and strength during these trying times."

Kb Asah wrote:

"Dear Lord everything is getting out of hand here, may you please intervene. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. This is so heart breaking."

Yamkela Zibobo said:

"This is very sad. Rest in peace Josh. My heart breaks for his father and his close family."

Martin Mabala added:

"May his soul rest in peace, Alexandra is bad, hardly a day goes by without hearing this brutal killing. We need to petition Minister to bring Amaberete back."

