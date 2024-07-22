TV actor and presenter Dingaan Khumalo put a troll on blast after he was criticised for his hosting skills

The viewer was not satisfied with how he conducted an episode of Mamazala , calling him weak

Khumalo clarified what happened on the show and why he made those decisions, which angered viewers

South African star Dingaan Khumalo did not let the disrespect from a troll slide. The star posted a five-minute video addressing an angry viewer, and he did not go easy on him.

Dingaan Khumalo addressed an angry viewer of 'Mamazala.' Image: @dingaan1

Source: Instagram

Dingaan slams a troll who called him weak

Muvhango actor and seasoned TV presenter Dingaan Khumalo did not hold back when he responded to a troll on TikTok. The star was not having it after the said viewer called him weak.

This comes after the viewer was not satisfied with how Dingaan conducted an episode of Mamazala, and called him weak.

"You must start focusing on fixing people's problems on Mamazala. Stop being weak."

Dingaan explains his choices

In the video shared by @MDNnewss taken from his TikTok account, Dingaan stated that he is not obligated to help people who write for the show if they are in the wrong.

He made a few examples of a woman who wanted to kick her stepchildren out of their father's house who had passed away. He said that goes against his belief, so he declined to help her.

He also made another example of a woman who wrote to him after she was accused by her in-laws of murder. The woman was then arrested for the same thing she was accused of. He shared that he had a hunch that the woman was up to no good.

Concluding his video, Digaan said his employer is Aubrey Tau and the show's producers, and he will not subject himself to disrespect on Twitter.

