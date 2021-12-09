Mamazala 's Sylvia Monyela has received overwhelming support from South African citizens after she shared her touching story on the show

The heartbroken woman has been showered with money after she revealed in last Saturday's episode of the Moja Love show that her hubby killed her kids

Head of Moja Channels Bokani Moyo told Briefly News that Mzansi came together and donated money towards Sylvia's well-being

Sylvia Monyela has received overwhelming support from the people of Mzansi following last weekend's heartbreaking episode on Mamazala. The heartbroken woman shared how her hubby slayed all her kids during the sad instalment of the show.

Moja Love has revealed that the people of Mzansi have showered Sylvia with gifts after she revealed her story on the channel. They blessed her with cash so she could take care of herself and continue with her life following her ordeal.

Speaking to Briefly News, Bokani Moyo, head of Moja Channels, Moja Love and Moja 9.9, said:

"Following last Saturday's episode of Mamazala, there was a great response from social media to help Slyvia. Her banking details were made public and by yesterday she had received an overwhelming amount paid directly to her account by the public, showing the level of ubuntu from our people.

"Moja Love cares and we are proud that our content touches the communities we serve to an extent that they are able to lend a helping hand where needed."

Sylvia told Daily Dun that she was overwhelmed with all the love she has received from Mzansi following the touching episode.

"Since the burial of my kids, I really can't remember when last I had so much money on me."

Mzansi rallies together to help Mamazala's Sylvia

In related news, Briefly News reported that the latest episode of Mamazala on Moja Love had people in tears after they learned of the sad story of Mme Sylvia Monyela. The heartwrenching episode revealed that Sylvia's children were killed by her husband and she suffered horrible abuse at his hands.

Social media users rallied together to help Sylvia and Tumi Sole shared her banking details online so people could donate straight into her account. A tweep @TshepoMarumule reacted to the episode:

"I just caught up with show. I have to say, it's been a long while since I cried while watching a TV program. The inhumanity contained in this story is of such proportions that one really has to ask questions about our humanity. The sad and tragic story this."

