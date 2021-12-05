Mamazala Trends as Social Media Users Rally Together to Help Mme Sylvia

Mamazala has been trending on social media with many people wanting to help Mme Sylvia after watching her tragic story

Tumi Sole shared her banking details so that people could donate money directly to her so that they could help

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to watching the heartbreaking episode

The latest episode of on Moja Love had people in tears after they learned of the sad story of Mme Sylvia Monyela.

The heartwrenching episode revealed that Sylvia's children were killed by her husband and she suffered horrible abuse at his hands.

Social media users rallied together to help Sylvia and Tumi Sole shared her banking details online so people could donate straight into her account.

This is what social media users had to say about the heartbreaking episode

@TshepoMarumule:

"I just caught up with show. I have to say, it's been a long while since I cried while watching a TV program. The inhumanity contained in this story is of such proportions that one really has to ask questions about our humanity. The sad and tragic story this. #mamazala"

@ceenaomi:

"The in-laws are just a bunch of barbarians. Imagine charging with a shovel at the woman whose four kids were killed by your brother #Mamazala"

@PrettyGirling_:

"#mamazala I don't understand why people Some people that grow up poor, suffering and still have to go through such tribulations for all their lives, it's unfair."

"Sylvia was pregnant during the whole crisis? I hope she be strong enough for that little baby, it needs her to be healthy emotionally and mentally, I wish her well."

@MngxekezaThando

"#Mamazala one of the traumatic episodes and the nerve of the other family to behave like imigodoyi was evident ukuthi GBV runs in that family. We need to do more as county."

