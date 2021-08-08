Heh Banna: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha Warned of Curse From Mamazala

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha just can't seem to shake off their gogo, Zama Gumede, from meddling in their affairs

The angry mother-in-law to Babes Wodumo has made yet another comment about the couple and their marriage

Gumede said that the lack of respect for her will result in a curse on the lives of both Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

Sponge Wodumo’s grandmother is still spitting fire over the Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha reunion.

Mampintsha's mother is still speaking out against the couple. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The dancer’s mother in law has been very vocal about her dislike for Babes and has even gone as far as to accuse Babes of faking her pregnancy- an allegation that was proven untrue. Now, the aggrieved gogo has warned the couple of placing a curse on their marriage by disrespecting her.

According to the Daily Sun, Mampintsha’s mother, Zama Gumede said that if the couple continue to make fun of her, there would be a curse on them.

She told the publication that the Bible speaks of respecting and honouring parents.

“They mustn’t make fun of me based on what I said.”

The couple have been calling their son Sponge Wodumo ever since Gogo accused Babes of using a sponge to fake her pregnancy tummy.

Meanwhile, it seems the lovers remain unbothered by her comments. Babes Wodumo’s team refused to comment on the situation. While Mampintsha told the publication that he knows nothing about any curse.

Source: Briefly.co.za