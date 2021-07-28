Woza Boy: Sponge Wodumo to Drop Single with Babes and Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's infant son, affectionately named Sponge Wodumo, will be dropping a single soon

The announcement was made on the child's official Instagram page and a sample of the track was also included

His famous parents also commented on the post, with Mampintsha urging his firstborn to release the track on Friday

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are going all the way with launching their infant’s music career. According to the baby Sponge’s Instagram page, he will be dropping his first single as early as this Friday.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's son will be releasing a single soon. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of Spongebob Squarepants along with a sample of the track, the baby ‘announced’ that the new song would be available soon.

Commenting on the post, daddy Mampintsha told Sponge to drop the song on Friday. Babes was also spotted in the comments with fire emojis.

The couple are intent on launching the little one’s career and have taken time to regularly update his social media presence, much to the amusement of social media users.

mbali_mashininii said: "Sponge Sponge we love you Sponge."

posh_teedkay said: "It’s the love your parents have for you for me."

thando.hadebee said: "Hay inene."

syamthanda.mpungose said: "Haibo spontshi sukwaz ukcula. (Haibo Sponge can sing now.)"

Introducing Sponge Wodumo: Babes and Mampintsha create online presence for baby

Although the couple are still not revealing the baby’s real name. The musicians opted to hilariously call the baby Sponge after Mampintsha’s mother accused Babes of using a sponge to fake her pregnancy.

It’s clear that one of the parents are using the account to talk on behalf of the baby and the results have been hilarious.

Twitter user @kamo_marven took to social media to share her thoughts about the baby’s Instagram account.

“Mampintsha's child has an Instagram account and the child just thanked him for posting the pic.”

@tebdunc said: “Wait a minute, Mampintsha wrote that?? The whole Mampintsha knows past tense ya hold??”

@bima_thabo said: “I heard the baby wanted to do Instagram live and they refused, allegedly.”

