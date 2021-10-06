Dlala Mampintsha: DJ Tira Shares Video of Talented Little Kid Busting a Move

Mzansi loves a kid with an insane amount of talent and DJ Tira has surely delivered on the content

The hitmaker has shared a video that has Mzansi hyping up little 'Mampintsha' as they get up to groove with him

Followers took to the comments to add flames and hearts to keep the young talent going

DJ Tira has set Mzansi's mood for the weekend. The uThando hitmaker has shared a video of a little kid dancing his heart off, nicknaming him mini Mampinthsa.

Tira took to his Instagram to share the video that has thousands laughing and smiling.

@nicholas_mazobe_official commented:

"Mpintsho omncane_"

@neptune_ellipsis added:

"dlala Mpintsho!"

@nkosi03_sa wrote:

" kuyafiwa Mampintsha"

DJ Tira: man tattoos musician’s face on his chest, Denies being crazy

Briefly News reported a man from northern KZN took his love for DJ Tira a little too far when he tattooed the musician’s face on himself.

The Sunday World reported that Nhlonipho Mdletshe inked DJ Tira’s face on his chest.

The 27-year-old explained that he loved Tira and even his girlfriend had no issues with the bold gesture.

The Daily Sun managed to track the man down and he confirmed that he was perfectly sane and happy about his decision. He said to the publication:

“I’m not mad. Those backlashing me don’t know why I did this. Tira is my inspiration. He has helped a lot of artists with their careers. I’m talking about Joocy, Dladla Mshunqisi, Tipcee and many more who are now well-known.”

Mdletshe went on to say that Tira was not appreciated enough and the tattoo was his way of giving him props for all he’s done for others.

“When I look at it, I get inspired. It encourages me to help the poor.”

The super fan hopes to meet his hero soon and has already had a chat with him about a possible link-up.

Super fan or just plain crazy?

