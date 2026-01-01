A beauty enthusiast recently travelled from Mzansi across the continent to Lagos, Nigeria, for her hair maintenance and styling from local stylists

The transformation video was shared on Instagram, where the unique technique caught the attention of many online users who loved the outcome

Social media users were impressed by her unwillingness to compromise her beauty standards while praising the results and expressing interest in trying the trending look themselves

The local traveller showed off her signature blonde 613 and 27 colour mix after she flew to Nigeria to get her hair done. Image: kgopotjo_lebepe

Travelling across borders for the perfect hairstylist experience became the ultimate flex for one dedicated South African beauty lover.

The clip was posted on Instagram by user @kgopotjo_lebepe and gained traction as fans admired her commitment to her aesthetics and loved the final reveal.

The video begins with the woman inside an e-hailing car expressing deep gratitude for reaching a stage in her life where she can fly to a different country for her regular maintenance. It transitioned to show her opening for two hairstylists whom she called to her apartment. Instagram user @kgopotjo_lebepe then showed her hair extensions, which are called Lush Hair in Nigeria and Be Beautiful in South Africa. She noted that to achieve her signature blonde mixture, she used colours 613 and 27. Her main goal was to try out the trending Miracle Knot hairstyle, which features a technique similar to boho braids.

International interest in the unique braiding technique

The stylist carefully pulled out hair pieces during the braiding process to create a textured and voluminous appearance. Boiling water and rollers were used to set the extensions and create the perfect curly finish that the woman had envisioned. The final look showcased a flawless blend of colours and a modern style that highlighted the skill of the local professionals. She captioned her video with, "Hair maintenance but make it international 🇳🇬, because why should good hair respect borders?"

Social media users loved the bold colour choice and said the blonde tones complemented her skin well. Image: kgopotjo_lebepe

SA loves the creative hairstyle

The clip gained traction as many viewers flooded the comments section with nothing but love. Many viewers were impressed by the versatility of the extensions and the neatness of the execution. The woman was showered with compliments, and many agreed that the blonde curly braids suited her well. Some gave a massive shoutout to the hairstylists for their amazing talent and technical precision. Others expressed a desire to replicate the look after seeing how well it turned out. One user asked if the hairpieces could be shipped to France because she was interested in getting her hands on them.

User @tumitau23 commented:

"That's how a Queen does it 😍."

User @maswabeauty said:

"I need to do this style😍."

User @miss_muofhe commented:

"So beautiful, girl. The hairdresser ate🔥."

User @ingrid.cecile asked:

"Please, do you ship in France?

User @mosesdensey shared:

"An international maintenance girl 😍."

User @hlogimashiane_ said:

"It looks beautiful."

Watch the Instagram video below:

