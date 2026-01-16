A grandmother from rural KwaZulu-Natal became an internet sensation after sharing a day in her life during her pension grant payday

The clip was shared on TikTok, showing the elderly woman navigating her morning exercise and a shopping trip to town

Social media users were entertained and expressed pure joy at the wholesome content, suggesting that the creator deserves to be paid for her entertainment value

A grandmother in rural KZN was filmed doing her morning stretches before heading to town for her pension. Image: Phumlani Gumede

Source: Facebook

A vibrant grandmother captured the hearts of millions after her grandson documented her monthly payday routine.

The video was shared on TikTok by @phumlanigumede06 on January 10 2026, where it garnered a staggering 2.1M views, 209K likes and thousands of comments from a delighted audience.

The clip begins with gogo waking up very early at her rural KZN home to prepare for her trip to town. After getting out of bed, she stretched her body as a form of exercise before getting ready for her bath. She took a moment to remind her followers about the importance of hygiene before sitting down to have a meal. Once she was ready, she hyped herself up and showed off her look before heading to her grandson's waiting car.

Granny shares her payday vlog

They drove straight to the bank to withdraw her cash and proceeded to a supermarket for groceries. In the voiceover, gogo jokingly shared that when she has money, people like accompanying her. TikTok user @phumlanigumede06 's video showed gogo treating herself to flavoured water and traditional fermented maize meal porridge (amahewu) before heading back home. The grandmother maintained a cheerful spirit throughout the day while completing her essential errands and spoiling herself with treats.

Viewers suggested that Gogo should be the next big paid content creator because of her entertaining personality. Image: Phumlani Gumede

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to gogo’s adorable payday vlog

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and over 5K comments from an online community that reacted with pure delight and shared how much they enjoyed the grandmother's unique content. Many viewers were in stitches and noted that the video was wholesome and made them smile throughout. Some mentioned that gogo was clearly in her prime and praised her for her independence and positive outlook on life. Others called for the platform to start paying content creators like her, arguing that she deserves to be rewarded for the joy she brings to the internet.

User @Just_Mishi🇿🇦 commented:

"This made me smile so much 🥰."

user @uLuna said:

"Can't believe I'm the target audience."

User @ΔΜØ added:

"Yeah, this is wild 😂."

User @Nonto🌻commented:

"When will SA content creators get paid because we have some of the best content creators on this app ❤?"

User @D'BANJ shared:

"Gogo, this is so cute, mama👑."

User @Siyamtanda said:

"Welcome back, guy🤣. She's just a girl."

Watch the TikTok video below

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture and a fresh coat of paint, impressing many viewers.

While chatting with her granddaughter, Gogo Savelelo revealed that she has never been to church or school, leaving social media users in stitches.

A grandson had his gogo running around the yard in excitement after he gifted her a brand-new cellphone, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Source: Briefly News