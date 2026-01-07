A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture and a fresh coat of paint

The emotional video was shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral and touched the hearts of hundreds of thousands of viewers

Social media users were moved and showered the creator with praise, noting that seeing tears of joy was a beautiful change of pace

A grandmother was filmed crying tears of joy after seeing her home newly painted and filled with new furniture. Image: @esihlebepicbuilder

Source: TikTok

A young woman touched the hearts of many after sharing the moment she surprised her grandmother with a home renovation worth R70,000.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @esihlebepicbuilder on January 5, 2026 and quickly garnered 328K views along with 28K likes, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise.

The clip begins with gogo returning to a freshly painted house to find a brand new lounge. An emotional gogo started crying while a man encouraged her to let the tears flow because there was more to see. He stood at the entrance of the bedroom and called her forward as she walked with her stick, pausing to compliment a new TV unit along the way. Upon entering the room, she let out a loud "Hawu" at the sight of her new bedroom suite, beautifully painted walls, white ceiling, and tiled floor.

Granny is overcome with emotion during the bedroom reveal

When she noticed the dressing table that completed the set, she sat on the bed and wept. The renovation also included a new kitchen unit and a gas stove for the elderly woman. The man in the video urged the grandmother to look around and take in every detail of the transformation. She appeared lost for words as she realised her entire living space had been modernised and refurnished. This generous act by TikTok user @esihlebepicbuilder was aimed at providing her grandmother with a comfortable and beautiful home to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many viewers noted that the video was a refreshing example of pure joy and love within a family. Image: Antonius Ferret

Source: UGC

SA reacts to gogo’s heart-melting home surprise

The viral clip gained over 1,4K comments from an online community that was deeply moved by the grandchild's deed. Many viewers showered the creator with praise and promised that God would reward her for taking such good care of her elder. Some followers wished her many blessings and confessed to watching the video multiple times because it was so touching. One user mentioned that she was happy to see someone crying tears of joy for a change.

User @Mikki La More said:

"This is so sweet❤️tears of joy for a change 🥰."

User @Charlotte Nyathi

"May you get R70k a million times ❤👏."

User @sfiso_dlamini5

"Nizobulala ugogo ngenjabulo (you'll kill gogo with excitement). Siyabonga Mzukulu (thank you, grandchild)."

User @Lucy.

"Syambongisa ugogo Esihle (we are grateful on gogo's part). I've watched the video so many times. It brings bittersweet memories. I love gogo's appreciation, akakhalazi (she's not complaining) 😭."

User @NaMbonani

"May your pocket never run dry, and God continue to bless you more. Her tears are the ones that will bring you billions 🙏."

User @Natashia❤️

"This is so nice, Esihle. Usebenzile sisi (you've done well)."

User @Miss MJ

"You're making me cry. I am proud of you doing this for your grandma 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

At 78 years old, Mrs Natshili Sophia Kabini, affectionately known as Gogo Sophy, proved it is never too late to pursue education and follow a calling.

A granddaughter shared a video of her gogo's reaction to seeing her new, fully furnished apartment, leaving many social media users deeply moved.

A grandson had his gogo running around the yard in excitement after he gifted her a brand-new cellphone, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Source: Briefly News