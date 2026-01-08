Angel Ndlela finally broke her silence amid the viral criticism surrounding her conduct on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa

The reality star is facing significant backlash from viewers and peers alike, with many condemning her "mean girl" persona and describing her recent outbursts as both disruptive and out of character for the franchise

She casually updated her social media feed with new posts and was immediately met with a wave of condemnation, as followers used the comments section to hold her accountable for her on-screen behaviour

Angel Ndlela finally broke her silence amid ongoing backlash. Images: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

While many expected an apology, Angel Ndlela’s first public response since the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa controversy has only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans questioning if the reality star truly understands the impact of her words or if she simply doesn't care.

Her recent behaviour on the show, specifically towards her castmate Christal Kay, has been widely condemned by viewers and labelled as unnecessary and disgusting. However, it appears that she is unmoved by the comments.

Taking to her Instagram page on 31 December 2025, Angel reflected on a whirlwind year of being exposed to public scrutiny and expressed her excitement for a new year of intentional living and walking with God.

"Absolutely love the young woman I have become. Not many can say their transition was displayed for the world to see, weigh in on, praise and support, but also scrutinise & criticise. But I thank God nonetheless."

In her stories, she shared a video of herself listening to Sabrina Carpenter's Good Graces in her car, while in another update, she advertised a job post for a plumber, signifying her apparent indifference to the online backlash.

The posts were shared just days after the Real Housewives of Durban star announced a sudden social media break, which came amid the growing backlash from viewers regarding her explosive behaviour.

Angel Ndlela broke her silence amid the ongoing public criticism over her "mean girl" behaviour. Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Long known for her unfiltered approach to reality TV, Angel now finds herself on the wrong side of public sentiment after a series of televised outbursts that fans have labelled as more disrespectful than genuine, crossing the line between "real" and "rude."

Recently, she was called out for her remarks about Christal Kay's personal life during the latest episode of RHUGT Africa. Having also clashed with her on-screen bestie, Jojo Robinson, it appears that instead of enjoying her tropical vacation, Angel has turned the Ultimate Girls Trip into a battlefield.

See Angel Ndlela's Instagram post below.

Social media slams Angel Ndlela

The reaction from the online community was immediate and overwhelming, and social media users did not hold back, with viewers offering a blunt assessment of Angel Ndlela's recent behaviour.

nonoe94 asked:

"You got triggered 'cause Christal spoke to you about her music? Hai, y'all are such groupies."

keabetswe.mathabathe said:

"Watch her turn herself into a victim on podcasts."

gifted_dinny suggested:

"When you get a chance, stay away from TV and just do vlogs on Insta since you don't know how to behave yourself."

its_spheh wrote:

"Angel oe, how old are you again? Your behaviour is giving high school mean girl. That was very uncomfortable to watch."

The online community is utterly unimpressed with Angel Ndlela's behaviour on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa.’ Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

siyamuthandandlela reacted:

"Girl, you embarrassed yourself in that scene."

zazapearlnkosi slammed Angel Ndlela:

"Hayi, sis, your behaviour towards Christal disgusted me. What kind of home were you raised in?"

katlego_kotlhai_nchabeleng commented:

"Mean girl."

noliqhwa_snowy posted:

"Can we never see you on our screens again?"

Despite viewers flooding her comments with hateful messages, Angel Ndlela has remained mum, choosing instead to ignore the noise and live her best unapologetic life.

Fans criticise Lerato Nxumalo and Naymaps Maphalala's on-screen chemistry

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Nxumalo and Naymaps Maphalala's characters on Genesis.

Fans of the show claimed that the on-screen couple lacked the chemistry to draw them into the storyline, with some suggesting that the performance from one of them was to blame.

Source: Briefly News