Angel Ndlela opened up about her experience on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip : Africa , including drama and new friendships

Angel Ndlela reflected on her fallout with Jojo Robinson and hinted that some disagreements may continue off-screen

Ndlela shared the biggest lessons she learnt about herself and other people during the trip

Angel Ndlela shared details about her fallout with Jojo Robinson on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.' Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Angel Ndlela opened up about her fight with co-star Jojo Robinson during the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa has been streaming on Showmax for the past two weeks and is now showing on Mzansi Magic since its premiere on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

Joining the cast are RHOD cast members Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson. Real Housewives of Johannesburg original cast members Christall Kay and Evodia Mogase join them, together with Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu from Nairobi, while Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos complete the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa cast.

Angel Ndlela discusses her fallout with Jojo Robinson

In an interview, Angel Ndlela shared that her friendship with fellow RHOD co-star Jojo Robinson had also grown deeper. She also mentioned that she clicked with Abuja star Princess Jecoco and enjoyed her lively energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Angel Ndlela also spoke about her fight with Jojo Robinson during the trip. She said she wasn’t surprised about the fallout with Jojo, as she has come to expect just about anything from the housewives.

“Not really. I’m always ready for anything with anyone. Life and this show have taught me to always be aware,” she said.

The reality TV star also disclosed whether any of the disagreements on the show had transcended into real life.

“I can’t reveal too much: just keep watching, and you will be surprised,” Angel said.

Angel Ndlela opened up about her fight with Jojo Robinson on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa'. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Original

Angel Ndlela shared the lesson she had learnt on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa. She said that she discovered that she is stronger than she originally thought. Angel also discovered how people want to control others and will do everything in their power to make sure others conform to their will.

She shared that the funniest co-star in real life is Christall Kay, although she can be annoying at times.

Annie Mthembu on her return to reality TV

In more ultimate girls trip news, Annie Mthembu previously opened up about her decision to return to the small screen after an unexpected hiatus.

Annie shared details about her comeback and how she prepared herself for her return to the spotlight.

The star spoke about the work she had done to mentally prepare herself for her comeback.

"I’ve learned that if your mind and heart aren’t in sync, the spotlight can be heavy. I made sure to go back in knowing who I am, what I stand for, and what I will or won’t entertain," she said.

Evodia Mogase on her return to reality TV

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Madam Evodia Mogase opened up about her epic return to the spotlight ahead of the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star reflected on her journey on the franchise, as well as what fans can expect from her and the ladies. Speaking to the publication, Madam Evodia shared more insight into her comeback and how she has evolved since her last stint on television.

Source: Briefly News