Madam Evodia Mogase recently opened up about her epic return to the spotlight ahead of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star reflected on her journey on the franchise, as well as what fans can expect from her and the ladies

As viewers continue the countdown to the official premiere, others on social media have shared their opinions about the cast

Briefly News got more insight into Madam Evodia's comeback and how she has evolved since her last stint on television

Former 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' star Madam Evodia Mogase spoke about her return to television.

On 28 November 2025, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa will officially premiere, offering fans a glimpse into the lives of some of the continent's most fabulous housewives.

This brand-new season is set to take the ladies on a once-in-a-lifetime, ultimate girls’ trip to Brazil that blends glamour, sisterhood, drama and unforgettable moments.

The all-star lineup of Housewives includes The Real Housewives of Durban's Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson; The Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay; Nairobi’s Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu; and Nigeria’s Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos.

Madam Evodia Mogase, one of the OGs from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, spoke in an interview exclusively shared with Briefly News about her return to the spotlight.

"It was absolutely wonderful, and brought back some great memories. It felt like home, and the incredible team was able to capture more than just my glamour but also my resilience, my laughter and all the moments people hardly get to see of me.

"I wanted an opportunity to reconnect with my viewers that I love so much, and definitely travel to Brazil. It's very beautiful, and I got to meet some of the ladies I admire and respect from the African franchises. Why not now? There's never a better time; some opportunities come at the right time.

As the original breakout star of the first African Housewives franchise, Madam stood out like a sore thumb and instantly became a TV favourite due to her larger-than-life personality.

Madam Evodia Mogase said she missed her fans and emphasised that the timing for her to return to television couldn't be better.

Finally, Madam also addressed what's been on everyone's mind: her epic reunion with her rival from the Johannesburg franchise, Christall Kay.

"Christall and I have a lot of history, and I would urge everyone to watch because they will be surprised. Over the years, a lot has changed, so make sure you don't miss even one episode."

The women have a well-documented history on RHOJ, including heated public arguments. This history is expected to bring a lot of drama to the new show.

Emphasising a shift toward personal growth, Madam declared that she is living in a "new fabulous era" where she prioritises authenticity and confidence, creating impact and influence, rather than chasing drama or luxury.

Watch the trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa below.

Fans react to The Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa cast

It's safe to say that fans are "sat" and look forward to seeing their faves and the drama that is expected to unfold.

ontiretse27 celebrated Madam Evodia's return:

"I’m happy to see Madam!"

Naledi_Dube said:

"The best group! I’m here for Mirriam, Dr C and Madam Evodia."

sparklexboy wrote:

"I can’t believe I’m gonna have Madam and Christall on the same show again!"

kelepara_ was excited:

"This cast?? I am sat!!"

Fans celebrated Madam Evodia Mogase's return to Reality TV.

Meanwhile, others shook their heads in disappointment at some of the cast, especially Angel Ndlela, whose housewife status continues to be scrutinised by viewers.

Though the businesswoman and new homeowner is not married, she is in a committed relationship. She has appeared on The Real Housewives of Durban as a "housewife" but clarified that the term in the show's context does not necessarily require being legally married.

Precious_got was not happy:

"Uhm, Angel is not a housewife. Bathong, what are you doing, Showmax?"

NoniieN asked:

"Kanti, where was Angel going??"

Ketso28 was frustrated:

"How many times must we say Angel is not a housewife???"

tee_ndabs speculated:

"Yoh, Showmie, Angel clearly has something against you because you're force-feeding her to us, and we don't want her."

Annie Mthembu on her TV comeback

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Annie Mthembu's statement about officially returning to reality television.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star abruptly left the spotlight to evaluate her growing businesses and, most importantly, her mental health.

She spoke about what inspired her to return to reality TV and the positive impact her hiatus had on her life.

