Fans are in for an unforgettable adventure with the return of The Ultimate Girls' Trip

The show has been renewed for a new season, with new faces and loads of drama, and fans are itching to find out who will make the cast

Viewers flooded the comments section with their guesses, hoping that some of their faves would make the cut

‘The Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Africa’ is returning for another season. Image: Mzansimagic

Fans of luxury and drama have good reason to celebrate with the return of The Ultimate Girls' Trip: Africa.

With excitement already brewing among fans for the second season, Showmax announced that the ladies will be taking over Brazil for an unforgettable adventure, complete with luxury, unbreakable bonds and enough drama to keep fans glued to their screens.

On 13 October 2025, Showmax teased the news on Instagram, leaving fans guessing who would be next to join the cast..

"The only girls' trip that matters has made it out of the group chat! #UltimateGirlsTripAfrica is coming soon. Can you guess the cast?"

The original series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, premiered in May 2024 and immediately became a fan-favourite, offering viewers non-stop drama, opulence and hilarious moments, featuring eight of South Africa's most iconic housewives.

The star-studded cast of the first season included Beverley Steyn (The Real Housewives of Cape Town), Christall Kay and Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho (The Real Housewives of Johannesburg), LaConco, Nonku Williams and Londie London (The Real Housewives of Durban), Liz Prins (The Real Housewives of Gqeberha), and Melany Viljoen (The Real Housewives of Pretoria).

‘The Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Africa’ will be set in Brazil with a new cast from across Africa. Image: FAME_SA24

Now, the show is set to bring together some fresh faces of Housewives from across Africa for a new adventure in Brazil and the date is yet to be revealed.

Showmax teased just enough to keep viewers guessing, and the countdown to the anticipated season has officially begun.

Read Showmax's announcement below:

Fans react to new Ultimate Girls' Trip season

It's safe to say that fans are "sat" and are already exchanging notes on who would make the cast, even other Housewives flooded the comments section, reacting to the exciting news. Read their messages below:

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco said:

"Rumour has it’s going to be fire!"

chi_amazon was excited:

"I trust my Naija girls with the fashion and makeup, I can’t wait!"

Real Housewives of Durban star Maria Valaskatzis wrote:

"So excited!'

augie.david joked:

"As long as @londie_london_official is on time this time around."

Fans are excited for the new season of ‘The Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Africa’. Image: VinoliaSee

khensunny_mo added:

"I can smell drama already."

iam_pheladivi said:

"LaC better come back, I don't want to be angry, Showmie."

iamcathy1453 named her cast:

"You see, Showmie, I love you. Here is my cast: Dr C, Thato, my girl Chioma, Sorisha, Mariam, Tutupie, Buli and Dabota."

_uwayise raved:

"I'm sat, okay!"

