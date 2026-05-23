Miss SA 2026 entrants had social media buzzing this week when social media users commented on their videos on X

Entertainment commentator Nozipho Mashaba shared her top 30 favourite contestants on Friday, 22 May 2026

Fans of the competition commented on the clips of the contestants on social media this week

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Miss SA 2025 winner Qhawekazi Mazaleni. Images: Official_MissSA

Source: Instagram

South Africans on social media recently responded to the top 30 contestants who entered the Miss South Africa 2026 competition.

Former Miss World South Africa Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg previously topped social media trends when she entered the Miss SA competition.

The organisation made headlines in 2025 when it reacted to rumours that the competition was cancelled after its former CEO resigned.

Entertainment commentator Nozipho_Mashaba shared a list of some of the top 30 finalists on her X account on 22 May 2026.

"Now that the Miss SA 2026 Entries have been officially closed, let me share some of my favourite top 30 entries in no particular order," said Mashaba.

The popular Miss SA finalists are: Azana, Zoalize Van Rensburg, Zama Ntombela, Lethaukuthula Maseko, Thandi Mthombeni, Unami Mthethwa, Lungo Rampedi, Jeane Van Dam, Molemo Maimela, Mbali Dlamini, Shaian Changane, Nongcebo Mngadi, Sibusisiwe Shabangu, Katleko Malebye, Mpho Malatji, Makhosazana Aphane, Pumelela Tshazibana, Adv Lerato Tau, Simone Du Plessis, Sinipha Ceke, Naarah Mkansi, Kaylan Mathews, Nhlakanipho Mkongi, Naledi Matlakala, Kefiloe Kolopang, Azile Ngcobo, Thandiwe Phetla, Dr Bianca Marais, Zinzi Shandu and Precious Laka.

South Africans comment on the Miss SA finalist

@Zwide_Ntokozo said:

"I love her for including us, the deaf community, in her presentation."

@KarabeloNt72166 commented:

"I like Zoalize shem. I see the next Miss SA."

@ZinTshabz wrote:

"I love everything about you, Thandi! Such a refreshing story for the people, she is the very embodiment of why it is important to #EmpowerYouthAfrica, wishing you all the best with your #MissSA2026 #MissSouthAfrica journey."

@desire_inkunzii reacted:

"@skye_thobby, her project is exactly what @Official_MissSA is looking for. We need to see more women occupy the agriculture sector. "

@bulelaninonyuks responded:

"@Didi_Mash, she’s seen inequality, relates to the stories of many young South Africans, and is committed to real impact... exactly the kind of purpose-driven leader Miss SA stands for #misssa2026."

@IAmTebogoPM replied:

"@iamtebogopm, standing for not just Mental Health Awareness but Mental Health Solutions for our youth and future leaders! #MissSA2026."

@WorkHustle5534 commented:

"@tsongadoll012, she’s my favourite contestant not just because of what she brings to the competition, but because of the kind of person she is every day. She has a way of putting others first, showing kindness even when nobody is watching."

@Khanya_Kayy said:

"Nhlakanipho Mkhongi. As someone invested in sports, I understand her vision. And I wish people could just stop underestimating the power of sports. There should be more investments in sports, arts, and Culture. "

Mzansi meets some of the top 30 Miss SA 2026 contestants. Images: Qhawekazi Mazaleni

Source: Instagram

“Our gift from God”: Cape Town dancer wows Mzansi with her Miss SA 2026 entry

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cape Town dancer and aerialist Tamsyn Leigh Dexter announced that she is entering the Miss SA 2026 race.

South Africa quickly took notice when she confirmed her entry in an Instagram video on 17 May 2026.

The 26-year-old performer shared why she is chasing the crown, and Mzansi was moved by every word.

Source: Briefly News