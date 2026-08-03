Hoërskool Rustenburg announced the sudden death of Grade 8 learner Chrisi Pretorius on 2 August 2026 in a Facebook post

The school confirmed the cause of Christi's death and has left the entire school community grieving the tragic loss of the young child

Parents, former pupils and community members flooded the school's Facebook post with messages of condolence

Rustenburg High School mourns Christi Pretorius. Image: @Hoërskool Rustenburg

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Rustenburg in Cape Town announced the sudden passing of one of its Grade 8 learners, Christi Pretorius, on 2 August 2026. The school shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, describing her death as far too early and expressing deep sorrow for everyone who loved her.

When a community member asked what had happened, the school confirmed that Chrisi had suffered a stroke. The news left classmates, parents and the broader school community stunned.

In its post, the school extended its heartfelt condolences to the Pretorius family, close friends and all those within the school community affected by the loss. It called on the community to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers during an unimaginably difficult time.

A century of growth and tradition

Founded on 31 January 1922 with just five teachers, Rustenburg High School has grown from a small dual-medium school serving a rural community into one of the North West's most established institutions. Over the past century, it expanded its campuses, boarding facilities and enrolment, once becoming Southern Africa's largest high school. The school has marked its centenary this year, and the loss of a young learner so early in the academic year made the news all the more painful for those connected to the institution.

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View the Facebook post below:

Rustenburg community rallies around the Pretorius family

Many who commented on their page said they had not expected such a young child to suffer a stroke, and struggled to find words adequate to the moment.

Joseph Moilwa Matlala wrote:

"My son told me about the girl's condition last Thursday and I was hopeful that she would recover. May the Good Lord rest her soul. Condolences to the family, friends, classmates and everyone who knew her."

Elize Oosthuizen said:

"Nothing anyone says now is going to make it better for the parents. So, so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in this sad time. We are praying and thinking of you. Stay strong."

Estel Olivier directed her words to Chrisi's mother:

"Dear Rene Pretorius, I am so sorry. May Father hold you tightly in His Hand and be your Comforter in this very difficult time."

Zelda Botha remembered Chrisi warmly, writing:

"Rest in peace, dear Chrisi. You were a real little ray of sunshine-child that quickly crept into one's heart. Good luck to her family, our hearts are with you."

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Source: Briefly News