An 8-year-old Grade 2 learner at Esselenpark Primary School in Worcester died on 30 July after a rugby scrum machine fell on him

Granville van der Horst, known as 'Peanut', was playing with friends on a sports field when the heavy training equipment toppled over

Police opened an inquest docket as the Western Cape Education Department announced psychosocial support for the school community

An 8-year-old boy has died in Worcester after a rugby scrum machine toppled over and pinned him to the ground while he was playing with friends after school.

8 year old Garde 2 learner from Esselnpark Primary School, Granville van der Horst, tragically passed away on Thursday. Image:@esselenparkprimaryschool

Source: Facebook

Granville van der Horst, a Grade 2 learner at Esselenpark Primary School, was on a sports field in Fairbairn Street on the afternoon of Thursday, 30 July 2026, when the heavy training equipment fell on him. He did not survive the incident.

Police open inquest into Worcester tragedy

The South African Police Service has opened an inquest docket to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details about the investigation have been made public at this stage.

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The Western Cape Education Department extended its condolences to the Van der Horst family and confirmed that psychosocial support would be made available to both the family and the broader school community.

Esselenpark Primary School described the incident as a freak accident that has deeply affected everyone connected to the school. In a Facebook statement, the school paid tribute to Granville, whose nickname was "Peanut", saying his death had left a profound void.

"On behalf of Mr. K. A. Sass, the Management Team, Governing Body, Educators and Staff of Esselenpark Primary School, we extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Van der Horst family and loved ones," the school wrote.

As seen in the post below.

School and family mourn loss of 'Peanut'

The statement noted that Granville's passing had affected his family, friends, educators, and all who had known and loved him. The school did not provide further details about the circumstances in its public communication.

Worcester is a town in the Breede Valley Local Municipality in the Western Cape. Rugby scrum machines are fixed or weighted training devices commonly used at sports facilities across South Africa. Questions have not yet been formally raised about the maintenance or placement of the equipment at the time of publication.

Hoërskool Patriot mourns the death of netball star

Briefly News previously reported that a netball schoolgirl from Mpumalanga, Promise Sithole, has been remembered by her school and peers following her heartbreaking death on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Her death leaves many parents worried about the number of school students who have passed away in recent memory. This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old George, a karate champion and the passing away of a schoolboy rugby star in Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News