Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed two players have joined the long-term injury list ahead of the Argentina Test

Ox Nche and Franco Mostert's injuries raised doubts about their availability for the upcoming All Blacks series

Erasmus confirmed the Springboks will split their 44-man group this weekend, with 26 players travelling to Buenos Aires

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that prop Ox Nche and lock Franco Mostert have both sustained injuries that will sideline them for an extended period, casting doubt over their participation in the four-Test series against the All Blacks.

Rassie Erasmus interacts with Frans Malherbe and Franco Mostert of South Africa inside the South Africa dressing room. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

The news emerged as the Springboks continue preparations with a 44-man training group ahead of their one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 8 August. Erasmus confirmed that 26 players will make the trip, with the remainder returning to Johannesburg to begin preparations for the All Blacks series.

Nche and Mostert race against time

Nche is nursing a knee injury while Mostert is dealing with an ankle problem. Both players now join Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman on the long-term injury list, leaving the coaching staff with limited forward options for what promises to be a demanding fixture schedule.

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that only Ox Nche and Franco Mostert remain unavailable because of long-term injuries, with the rest of the squad fit and available for selection.

He admitted it was not the ideal situation, saying the team would have preferred to avoid injuries and better manage players' workloads from the beginning of the season. Erasmus also revealed that a few players have been battling flu this week, but stressed that the illness is under control and not considered a major concern.

Erasmus eyes squad rotation before All Blacks series

With Nche unavailable, Erasmus hinted at a potential reshuffle involving Ntuthuko Mchunu of the Stormers. He outlined a scenario in which Vusi Moyo could be released back to the Sharks while Mchunu is brought into the wider squad, or Mchunu could be released to play for the Stormers against the All Blacks to provide the coaching staff with match-day feedback.

The Springbok coach indicated that a finalised squad for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand will be announced following the team's return from Buenos Aires.

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Springbok scam warning as cybercriminals target rugby fans

Briefly News also reported that cybersecurity experts have warned Springbok supporters to be on high alert as criminals exploit the excitement around the rugby season to launch convincing online scams.

Experts say fraudsters are sending fake courier notifications via SMS, WhatsApp and email, hoping to trick fans buying jerseys, memorabilia and other match-day essentials into revealing their banking details

Source: Briefly News