Faf de Klerk travelled to a safari lodge in the Northern Cape's Kalahari with his wife, children and extended family

The scrumhalf shared photos of the bush break on Instagram after being released from the Springbok squad for the current test season

Coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed the release was part of a rotation and rest strategy for veteran players

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Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has made the most of his time away from the national squad, heading to the Kalahari in the Northern Cape for a winter family getaway.

Faf De Klerk in action during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Yokohama Canon Eagles and Shizuoka BlueRevs Image: Koki Nagahama

Source: Getty Images

The Cheetahs player shared photographs from the trip on his Instagram account, offering fans a glimpse into a safari holiday that included his wife, children and extended family members. The group visited a lodge in the region, taking in the wildlife and open landscapes despite the cold winter conditions typical of the Northern Cape at this time of year.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springbok decision

De Klerk's absence from the current Springbok test season follows his release from the squad after featuring in the match against the Barbarians last month. Head coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that the decision was deliberate, forming part of a broader rotation and rest plan for more experienced players in the Bok setup.

With De Klerk standing down, scrumhalves Cobus Reinach and Herchel Jantjies have stepped into the starting conversation for the national side during this period.

See the photo on the Instagram post below.

Bush break for the De Klerk family

Rather than dwelling on his omission, De Klerk appeared in good spirits throughout the trip. The family used the opportunity to explore the Kalahari's wildlife and terrain, with the photographs showing the group enjoying outdoor activities at the lodge.

De Klerk, who plays his provincial rugby for the Cheetahs in the Free State, remains one of South Africa's most recognised scrumhalves despite the current squad rotation. He reportedly turned down interest from French Top 14 sides Perpignan and Pau, as well as a potential return to Sale Sharks in England, despite the financial incentives on offer.

SA Rugby approves new school laws

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has updated tackling laws in school and club rugby to make the sport safer for young players.

The decision was made just days after the tragic passing of a young rugby star at Westering High School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News