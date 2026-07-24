Quinton de Kock and his wife Sasha announced their second pregnancy via a joint Instagram post featuring family photos

The couple's daughter Kiara, born in January 2022, is set to become a big sister ahead of the New Year arrival

The news comes as De Kock navigates a new phase in his career following retirement from Test and ODI cricket

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Former Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and his wife Sasha are expecting their second child, with the baby due in the new year.

The couple broke the news through a joint Instagram post, sharing a series of family photographs in which Sasha's baby bump is clearly visible.

Their daughter Kiara, now three years old, features in the images and will become an older sibling when the new arrival joins the family. Based on what appears to be a gender reveal in the post, the couple are expecting a boy.

De Kock family grows

De Kock and Sasha welcomed Kiara in January 2022. Her birth prompted De Kock to step away from South Africa's ODI series against India at the time, choosing to be present with his family.

The couple's second pregnancy has been warmly received, with fans and fellow cricketers offering congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.

New chapter after international retirement

The announcement arrives at a transitional point in De Kock's professional life. The 33-year-old retired from Test cricket in 2021 and brought his ODI career to a close following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, though he subsequently returned to the 50-over format in late 2025. He has continued to participate in T20 franchise leagues across the world in the interim.

Across his international career, De Kock established himself as one of South Africa's most celebrated wicketkeeper-batsmen, contributing across all three formats for the Proteas over many years. Away from the sport, he is known to be an avid fisherman.

Source: Briefly News