Melusi Buthelezi signed permanently for Sekhukhune United after three years at Orlando Pirates as backup to Sipho Chaine

The 28-year-old goalkeeper revealed he received the call about his transfer the day before Pirates departed for pre-season in Spain

Buthelezi spoke about his time at Pirates and what he hopes to achieve with his new club Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United's new goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has spoken candidly about the circumstances of his departure from Orlando Pirates, revealing that the news of his transfer came just one day before the club flew out to Spain for pre-season preparations.

The 28-year-old completed a permanent switch to Babina Noko following three seasons at the Soweto club, where he served as understudy to Bafana Bafana custodian Sipho Chaine. During that period, Buthelezi made 22 appearances across all competitions, kept 12 clean sheets, and contributed to cup victories at the club.

**Buthelezi's Surprise Call From Pirates**

Speaking at the inaugural Mafori Cup press conference in Polokwane on Friday, Buthelezi described learning of the move with very little notice.

"The only thing that I can say is that I got a call from the office [at Orlando Pirates] and they explained that there will be this move [to Sekhukhune]," he said. "I was surprised because it was the day before Pirates travelled to Spain [for pre-season]. So it was a surprise for me, but I am happy to be here [at Sekhukhune]."

The transfer came about after Sekhukhune identified Buthelezi as the replacement for Renaldo Leaner, who departed Babina Noko on a free transfer to join Kaizer Chiefs. Both clubs reached an agreement despite Pirates having previously triggered a one-year extension on Buthelezi's contract.

Looking Ahead at Sekhukhune

Buthelezi was measured in his expectations at the new club, emphasising that regular playing time is his primary motivation for making the switch.

"So I feel this move means a lot for me to also make a mark, you see. I am referring to game time. It's up to me to work hard and make sure that I play. I can't say it's guaranteed that I will play regularly. Everything will depend on how I work," he said.

The shot-stopper also reflected warmly on his time with the reigning Betway Premiership champions. "I had a good time at Pirates, I don't want to lie to you. The first time I won a trophy was at Pirates. So I had a good time at Pirates. It was a good three years. I think I achieved my dreams, like any player who would want to win cups. So my dream came true."

Source: Briefly News