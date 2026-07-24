South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe have launched a joint push that could see AFCON return to Southern Africa after a lengthy absence

Football leaders believe the region's experience and improving infrastructure strengthen its chances of hosting the tournament

Key meetings are still to come as the three nations prepare the next phase of their ambitious proposal

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South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe have submitted a joint bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: CAF_media

Source: Twitter

South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe have joined forces in an effort to bring the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) back to Southern Africa for the first time in 15 years. Football officials confirmed on Friday, 24 July 2026, that the three countries have submitted a joint bid to host the 2028 tournament.

South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe unite for AFCON 2028

COSAFA president and Botswana Football Association president Tariq Babitseng confirmed the three nations had officially entered a joint bid.

Babitseng said the countries would meet this weekend "in a preliminary meeting just to see if there are any issues that need ironing out."

He added:

"I can confidently say that these three countries have put in a joint bid... now it's time for Southern Africa to host and that motivated us even more."

Stadium upgrades strengthen Southern Africa's bid

Babitseng said South Africa's successful hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup strengthened the joint proposal, while Botswana and Zimbabwe were making steady progress with infrastructure ahead of the bid.

He explained that Zimbabwe's stadium refurbishment programme was expected to be completed by next year. Botswana already had suitable venues in Gaborone and Francistown.

According to Babitseng, South Africa's proven ability to stage global football events further enhanced the credibility of the three-nation bid.

AFCON could return to Southern Africa after 15 years

South Africa last hosted AFCON in 2013, making this bid an opportunity to return the continental showpiece to the region after a 15-year wait. The three countries will now refine their proposal before the next stages of CAF's host selection process.

The proposed partnership combines South Africa's established facilities with Botswana's growing ambitions and Zimbabwe's ongoing stadium upgrades, as the region seeks to convince CAF it is ready to stage Africa's biggest football tournament once again.

CAF confirms AFCON 2027 will remain a 24-team tournament

Briefly News also reported that CAF moved to clear up confusion surrounding the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after conflicting reports suggested the tournament would expand from 24 to 28 teams.

The governing body confirmed the East African showpiece, to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in June and July 2027, will still feature 24 teams.

Source: Briefly News