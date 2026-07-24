Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has put an end to speculation surrounding midfielder Thabo Cele, stating plainly that the player does not feature in his plans for the upcoming season.

Da Cruz made the comments on Friday during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Toyota Cup fixture against Scottland FC of Zimbabwe, scheduled for Sunday.

"Thabo Cele, we have a lot of players in his position. I prefer other profiles and for the moment, he's not in my plans," Da Cruz told the media.

**Da Cruz Rules Out Cele for the Season Ahead**

The announcement effectively confirms what had been building over recent weeks. Cele was notably absent from the club's pre-season tour to Spain, and it subsequently emerged that his future at the Soweto giants was uncertain. Since then, the midfielder has been training separately from the main squad.

Cele joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2025 following his departure from Russian side Fakel Voronezh. He made an immediate impact after signing, becoming a regular fixture in the side. His influence waned in the second half of last season, however, as he was used infrequently, prompting speculation about his prospects at the club.

**Cele Eyeing a Return to European Football**

The 29-year-old, who was born in KwaMashu, spent the bulk of his career in Europe before returning to South Africa. He began his European journey in Portugal in 2016 and later moved to Russia in 2021, before terminating his contract with Voronezh to sign for Chiefs.

Reports indicate that Cele is keen on securing another move abroad, and his name has been linked to a number of clubs in recent days as the transfer window progresses.

Da Cruz, who is preparing for his first full season as Chiefs coach, appears set on reshaping the squad to suit his preferred style, with Cele's profile not fitting the criteria he is looking for in midfield.

Source: Briefly News