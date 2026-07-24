South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi caught the eye at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a series of commanding performances for Bafana Bafana

The Chicago Fire FC star started all four of South Africa's matches, racking up impressive defensive statistics across the tournament

A UK publication has tipped the Premier League as the 20-year-old's next destination, with one club singled out as the best fit

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been named among the standout breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by a UK publication, with the South African centre-back identified as a player destined for the Premier League.

Sports Mole included the Chicago Fire FC defender in a feature highlighting young players who made their mark at the tournament, alongside Moroccan sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, Australia's Alessandro Circati, Colombian starlet Gustavo Puerta, and American talent Alex Freeman.

Mbokazi's World Cup Numbers Tell the Story

The 20-year-old featured in every one of Bafana Bafana's four matches at the tournament, completing the full 360 minutes on the pitch. His defensive contributions stood out across the campaign: according to Opta, he completed 88% of his passes and won six of his seven attempted tackles, a tackle success rate of 71%. He also played his part in South Africa's only clean sheet of the tournament, kept against South Korea.

Bafana Bafana's run came to an end in the Round of 32, where they fell 1-0 to co-hosts Canada.

Premier League Move Tipped by UK Media

Sports Mole described the Premier League as the "next logical direction" for Mbokazi, stating in its feature: "South Africa exited earlier than hoped, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi ensured scouts will remember his name.

Only 20, the commanding centre-back amassed 31 clearances and four tackles across four matches while showcasing an increasingly impressive passing range alongside his physical defending.

Chicago Fire have already indicated they would consider suitable offers after signing him from Orlando Pirates, and the Premier League feels like the logical next destination for one of MLS's fastest-rising defenders."

The publication went on to name Nottingham Forest as the club best suited to secure his services.

The spotlight from the World Cup has added to growing transfer interest in the youngster. His agent, Basia Michaels, previously confirmed that Chicago Fire are open to selling the defender and would not stand in his way if an appropriate offer were to come in.

Source: Briefly News